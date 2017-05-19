The Tigers honored Chris Cornell with clever media notes

The Marlins lost again on Thursday night, suffering a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers to fall to 14-26 on the season. The club has lost four game in a row and nine of its last 10.

Giancarlo Stanton, who has not seen his Marlins finish above .500 since he debuted in 2010, says his frustration level with the team is the “highest ever,” Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. “It’ shigher than me being the worst player on the field for a month, the worst player in the big leagues for a month, last year,” Stanton said.

Stanton continued, “We’ve had some bad luck with injuries, and we haven’t been playing well. Just a funk. But we’ve got to get out of it or the season is going to be twice as long as the last few years.”

Stanton is doing his part. He’s hitting .263/.339/.533 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 171 plate appearances this season. But the club has dealt with a litany of injuries, and Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon are not performing as expected. The starting pitching has been abysmal and the bullpen hasn’t been dependable outside of A.J. Ramos and Kyle Barraclough.

The Marlins are already 11 games out of first place. While there’s still plenty of baseball left, it would be out of character to see the Marlins made additions to strengthen the team between now and the July 31 trade deadline, so it’s likely just up to the existing roster to try to turn things around.

