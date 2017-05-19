Getty Images

Reds probably can’t afford Cuban outfielder Luis Robert

By Ashley VarelaMay 19, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

According to Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds are unlikely to land Cuban outfielder Luis Robert when he becomes eligible to sign with a major league team on Saturday. Comments from Reds’ GM Dick Williams suggest that Robert could command a price far above what the club is able to pay. Not only will the 19-year-old outfielder’s speed and power attract a sizable contract, but any interested team that previously exceeded their international spending limit will be forced to kick in a 100% penalty on whatever bonus Robert receives. That includes the Reds, who blew past their limit last year after inking shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez to a $7 million deal and paid the 100% penalty when they signed right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez several months later.

Robert has garnered substantial interest around the league and appears to be in line for a heftier contract than those of fellow Cuban stars Rodriguez and Gutierrez. Recent reports from Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, among others, list the Astros, Athletics and Padres as other potential suitors, with the White Sox and Cardinals looking like notable frontrunners. Passan cites unnamed sources who claim Robert has already chosen a landing spot and is just biding his time until the deal becomes official on Saturday.

With the increasingly restrictive measures of the collective bargaining agreement curtailing the amount teams can spend on international talent, Robert figures to rake in the last significant payday for Cuban players. That makes things difficult for the Reds, who would have had to drop something like $20 million upfront just to see whether Robert’s elite tools survive the transition to the majors. Per Buchanan:

We saw a player we liked and were willing to go to a certain amount for him if we can get him,” Williams said. “There’s a certain amount beyond which a franchise in our market just can’t afford.

Tim Tebow has increased attendance at minor league games substantially

By Bill BaerMay 19, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

Though Tim Tebow got off to a hot start in his minor league debut with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies, homering in two of his first three games, the former NFL quarterback has not performed all that well. Through 32 games and 127 plate appearances, he is hitting .221/.307/.327 with just the two home runs, 11 RBI, and 16 runs scored.

Tebow playing in a major league game remains a far off fantasy and minor league teams are very thankful for that, actually. As CNBC’s Sarah Whitten reports, Tebow has substantially increased attendance at minor league games, both home and away. Home attendance in Columbia has increased by nearly 40 percent. Road attendance is up between 80 and 120 percent depending on the stadium in question. Citing Baseball America, Whitten notes that Tebow was responsible for $44,200 in additional sales per night at road stadiums.

Tebow may not be hitting, but as long as he keeps bringing fans to the ballpark, the Fireflies will find a spot in the lineup for him. Money talks.

Tigers honor Chris Cornell with clever media notes

By Bill BaerMay 19, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

News of musician Chris Cornell’s death sent shockwaves through the U.S. on Thursday. Cornell, the legendary frontman of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave, reportedly committed suicide in his hotel room in Detroit.

The Tigers honored Cornell by using song titles from his career in their media notes. The Detroit Free Press posted a picture:

The Mariners also honored Cornell with a pregame moment of silence on Thursday. Cornell was born and raised in Seattle and Soundgarden was part of the burgeoning grunge scene that started in Seattle.