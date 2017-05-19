Luke Maile, Marcus Stroman become first AL battery to hit back-to-back homers since 1970

I mentioned this in today’s And That Happened — Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile and pitcher Marcus Stroman, on Thursday against the Braves, became the first American League battery to hit back-to-back home runs since 1970, according to Sportsnet. In that game on May 9, catcher Tom Egan and pitcher Andy Messersmith accomplished the feat in the second inning against the Yankees.
Stroman finished 1-for-3 on the evening. In his only other offensive appearance of the season, he hit a pinch-hit double and scored the tie-breaking run in the top of the 11th against the Cardinals on April 25.
Earlier this month, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the recipient of some hateful actions at Fenway Park. One fan attempted to throw peanuts at him while another shouted a racist epithet at him from the center field seats. The Red Sox handled the situation well, apologizing to Jones and vowing to do better than it comes to handling fan misconduct.
Unfortunately, Jones’ story is all too common. Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia backed up Jones’ story, saying he’d only been called the N-word in Boston. Red Sox pitcher David Price said he was the recipient of racist slurs from Boston fans last year when he struggled. Outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. said the same when he got off to a slow start in 2014. Barry Bonds, in 2004, said he’d never play in Boston because the city is “too racist for me.” Vernon Wells said Fenway Park was one of the only two stadiums he was warned about where racially motivated comments might occur.
Despite the preponderance of testimony from players past and present, as well as the statistics which show that black people face a totally different reality than white people, Jones still found skeptics. Given his platform, Curt Schilling was the loudest, claiming Jones made the whole thing up for attention.
Jones wrote a short column and shot a video for The Players’ Tribune addressing the situation as well as his skeptics.
Kudos to Jones for continuing to speak up about this. The aim of Jones’ skeptics is not just to dissuade Jones from pressing the issue, but to dissuade other people who face similar issues every day from speaking up. The end result, they hope, is a society that remains unchanged despite its fatal flaws.
Kenley Jansen threw the third immaculate inning — completing an inning with three strikeouts on the minimum nine pitches — in the span of eight days on Thursday night against the Marlins. He initially came in to get the final out of the eighth inning, when the Marlins threatened with runners on first and second. Jansen got J.T. Realmuto on a called strike three to end the frame.
In the top of the ninth, Jansen hit for himself with runners on first and second base and two outs. He hit a ground ball that deflected off of first baseman Justin Bour, loading the bases. The Dodgers would tack on a couple of extra runs to make the lead 7-2.
Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Jansen threw nine pitches, all strikes against Derek Dietrich, J.T. Riddle, and Ichiro Suzuki to end the game.
Jansen joins Craig Kimbrel (May 11) and Max Scherzer (May 14) as authors of the three immaculate innings in the last eight days. Drew Storen also accomplished the feat on April 18 for four total this season. Baseball saw three combined immaculate innings in 2015 and ’16 combined.
During the offseason, Jansen re-signed with the Dodgers on a five-year, $80 million contract. So far, so good. He has eight saves, a 1.13 ERA, and a 32/0 K/BB ratio in 16 innings this season.