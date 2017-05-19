Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Kenley Jansen threw an immaculate inning

1 Comment
By Bill BaerMay 19, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

Kenley Jansen threw the third immaculate inning — completing an inning with three strikeouts on the minimum nine pitches — in the span of eight days on Thursday night against the Marlins. He initially came in to get the final out of the eighth inning, when the Marlins threatened with runners on first and second. Jansen got J.T. Realmuto on a called strike three to end the frame.

In the top of the ninth, Jansen hit for himself with runners on first and second base and two outs. He hit a ground ball that deflected off of first baseman Justin Bour, loading the bases. The Dodgers would tack on a couple of extra runs to make the lead 7-2.

Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Jansen threw nine pitches, all strikes against Derek Dietrich, J.T. Riddle, and Ichiro Suzuki to end the game.

Jansen joins Craig Kimbrel (May 11) and Max Scherzer (May 14) as authors of the three immaculate innings in the last eight days. Drew Storen also accomplished the feat on April 18 for four total this season. Baseball saw three combined immaculate innings in 2015 and ’16 combined.

During the offseason, Jansen re-signed with the Dodgers on a five-year, $80 million contract. So far, so good. He has eight saves, a 1.13 ERA, and a 32/0 K/BB ratio in 16 innings this season.

And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
7 Comments
By Bill BaerMay 19, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Pirates 10, Nationals 4: Adam Frazier had a heck of a game out of the leadoff spot for the Buccos, going 3-for-5 with four RBI. Tanner Roark started for the Nationals but gave up seven runs in five-plus frames. Roark finished 10th in NL Cy Young Voting last year with a 2.83 ERA, but he’s now sporting a 4.73 ERA this season over nine starts.

Rockies 5, Twins 1 (Game 1): Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run in the first inning to put the Rockies up early and they never looked back. Arenado also made a sweet backhand play in the bottom half of the first. While he hasn’t had an explosive month and a half the way Bryce Harper has, it still would not be surprising if he once again winds up in the NL MVP race.

Twins 2, Rockies 0 (Game 2): Jose Berrios pitched one of the best games of the year, blanking the Rockies on two hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Berrios looked lost last year, when he put up an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts, but he’s been much better so far this season. He held the Indians to one run in 7 2/3 innings last Saturday. The Twins now have a slight first-place lead in the AL Central now. Who’dathunkit.

Cubs 9, Reds 5: Six losses in a row for the Reds now. Javier Baez gave the Cubs a large early cushion, crushing a grand slam in the first inning off of Amir Garrett. Kris Bryant also crushed a solo home run to center field in the fourth. Ian Happ collected two more hits to raise his average to .353 and his OPS to 1.324 since being called up.

Tigers 6, Orioles 5: J.D. Martinez stays red-hot as he blasted another homer, a three-run shot. He also drew three walks. In six games since making his season debut, Martinez has five homers and 11 RBI in 25 PA. Three Orioles homered: Chris Davis, Adam Jones, and Seth Smith. But the Tigers’ bullpen, surprisingly, was able to hold onto a narrow lead — something that has been a rarity this season.

Rangers 8, Phillies 4: Nine wins in a row for the Rangers now. To be fair, they’ve beaten up on the lowly Padres, Athletics, and Phillies, but still. Ryan Rua struck the big blow in this one, as his fifth-inning three-run home run capped off a five run inning. Martin Perez pitched well, holding the Phillies to two runs on five hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Brewers 4, Padres 2: The first-place Brewers added to their lead in the NL Central as the Cardinals had the night off. Leadoff man Eric Sogard collected four hits and three RBI. Eric Thames finally made an appearance, but as a pinch-hitter and he made an out, stranding two runners. Zach Davies put up a quality start, yielding two runs in six innings. For the Padres, Hunter Renfroe went yard again, giving him three in his last five ballgames.

Blue Jays 9, Braves 0: After Wednesday’s fracas, the storyline going into Thursday’s game was centered around Jose Bautista, who flipped his bat after hitting a home run last night. Sure enough, on his first pitch to Bautista, Julio Teheran threw an inside fastball and nipped Bautista on the elbow. Both benches were warned and nothing else happened. Thankfully, a better narrative emerged as catcher Luke Maile and starter Marcus Stroman hit back-to-back home runs, becoming the first American League battery to go back-to-back since May 9, 1970, per Sportsnet. That’s before the DH era began. As for the pitching, Stroman was solid but inefficient, lasting only 5 2/3 innings after throwing 103 pitches.

Royals 5, Yankees 1: Danny Duffy’s excellence continued, as he tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Mike Moustakas gave the Royals plenty of breathing room with a three-run home run in the fifth.

Athletics 8, Red Sox 3: Red Sox starter Hector Velasquez got knocked around for six runs in five frames in his major league debut. The A’s hit three homers, including Khris Davis who now has 12 on the year. Trevor Plouffe collected three hits. Every regular in the Athletics’ lineup had a hit except Stephen Vogt.

Dodgers 7, Marlins 2: Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Marlins to two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Yasiel Puig crushed a two-run home run halfway up the bleachers in left field off of Edinson Volquez in the second inning. Statcast measured that one at 442 feet. Kenley Jansen turned in an immaculate inning in the ninth to close out the game. There were a total of three immaculate innings in 2015 and ’16 combined, but we’ve already had four this season: Drew Storen, Craig Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, and Jansen.

Mariners 5, White Sox 4: The Mariners picked up their fifth walk-off win of the season as Guillermo Heredia singled to bring in Jarrod Dyson in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jean Segura hit a three-run home run to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. He now has a .359 average and a .915 OPS.

Former major leaguer Glenn Wilson says he battled painkiller addiction and contemplated suicide

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
22 Comments
By Bill BaerMay 18, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

Former major league outfielder Glenn Wilson recently appeared on the Inside Corner podcast with Glen Macnow and Leslie Gudel. Wilson spent four of his 10 seasons in the majors with the Phillies. The Phillies acquired him from the Tigers before the 1984 season for Willie Hernandez and Dave Bergman.

Wilson said he had trouble dealing with the fact that he wasn’t performing well enough to justify the trade. Hernandez won both the AL Cy Young and MVP awards with the Tigers in ’84, finishing with a 1.92 ERA and 32 saves in 140 1/3 innings of relief. The Tigers won the World Series that year. Wilson, meanwhile, hit .240/.276/.372 and overall hit .265/.307/.401 as a Phillie. He made his only All-Star team in 1985.

As a result of his inability to live up to expectations after coming to the Phillies for Hernandez, Wilson said he contemplated suicide. He was living in a high rise after the ’84 season participating in an off-season instructional league. Wilson said he looked over the ledge and realized he could end it all if he wanted to, but decided against it. He made a point to say that was the extent of his suicidal ideation.

Wilson also discussed how he was addicted to Vicodin after his playing career was over. He said at one point he was taking up to 12 Vicodin a day.

It’s a very interesting interview — the whole thing can be found here.