Dodgers place Justin Turner on disabled list with hamstring strain

The Dodgers assigned third baseman Justin Turner to the 10-day disabled list after he sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, the club announced on Friday. Turner sustained the injury while running the bases during Thursday’s 7-2 win over the Marlins, and will be replaced by infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez in Friday’s lineup.

The injury doesn’t appear to be nearly as severe as club manager Dave Roberts described it on Thursday night, telling reporters it looked like the ball “almost came off the bone, the way [Turner] reacted.” While Turner isn’t looking at a lengthy rehab period, he’s the third Dodgers infielder to land on the disabled list this spring after second baseman Logan Forsythe and first baseman Rob Segedin were sidelined with toe injuries.

Turner is off to a hot start this season, slashing .379/.453/.493 with a league-leading 53 hits through his first 162 PA. The Dodgers don’t intend to rush him back into a starting role, however, and will instead allow him one off day per week after he finishes his stint on the disabled list. Forsythe, meanwhile, is due back from the DL early next week and MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that he could see some time at third base until Turner’s return.

