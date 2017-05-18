Report: Cubs fan dies after falling over railing at Wrigley Field

A Cubs fan leaving Wrigley Field on Tuesday fell over a railing, hit his head, and died, Rosemary Regina Sobol and Tony Briscoe of the Chicago Tribune report. The game ended around 10:20 and the fan left around 11 PM. He was pronounced dead at 3:33 PM on Wednesday.
The Cubs issued a brief statement, saying, “The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.”
The fan, Richard E. Garrity, was 42 years old and was a marketing manager for Heineken. He was attending the Cubs game with colleagues as a work outing.
During the offseason, Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang was arrested in South Korea for a DUI and fleeing the scene. It was actually his third DUI arrest since 2009. He was given an eight-month suspended sentence, which he appealed. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, via the Associated Press, reports that Kang lost his appeal.
Kang’s lawyers called Kang’s punishment a “death sentence” to his baseball career. He was denied a visa to enter the United States in March, presumably linked to his DUI trouble.
Kang, due to the suspended sentence, can avoid jail time if he is on his best behavior over the next two years. But it’s quite possible that he won’t play baseball in the U.S. again.
In December, Kang crashed his rented BMW into a guard rail and fled the scene around 3 AM. He reportedly had a blood alcohol level at 0.084 percent, which was over South Korea’s legal limit of 0.05 percent.
Gabe Lacques of USA TODAY Sports reports that Major League Baseball is investigating Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar‘s use of a homophobic slur directed at Braves reliever Jason Motte on Wednesday night. Motte quick-pitched Pillar, which the latter did not like. After Pillar struck out, he yelled the slur at Motte.
Pillar did apologize to Motte later. Speaking to the media after Wednesday’s loss, he said, “It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for. It’s part of the game, it’s just, I’m a competitive guy and heat of the moment. Obviously I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn’t do anything wrong, it was all me.”
Good on Pillar for doing the right thing afterwards, but Major League Baseball is right to investigate the incident because hateful language has no place in the game.
The benches actually cleared twice during Wednesday’s game: after Pillar and Motte’s tiff in the seventh inning, and after Jose Bautista hit a home run in the eighth. Bautista stared at his homer, then at reliever Eric O'Flaherty before flipping his bat demonstratively.
Somewhat related: Nationals pitcher Matt Albers appeared to shout a homophobic slur after closing out his team’s win over the Phillies on Sunday. Perhaps MLB should look into that, too.