Jung Ho Kang’s eight-month suspended sentence for DUI upheld in South Korea

During the offseason, Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang was arrested in South Korea for a DUI and fleeing the scene. It was actually his third DUI arrest since 2009. He was given an eight-month suspended sentence, which he appealed. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, via the Associated Press, reports that Kang lost his appeal.

Kang’s lawyers called Kang’s punishment a “death sentence” to his baseball career. He was denied a visa to enter the United States in March, presumably linked to his DUI trouble.

Kang, due to the suspended sentence, can avoid jail time if he is on his best behavior over the next two years. But it’s quite possible that he won’t play baseball in the U.S. again.

In December, Kang crashed his rented BMW into a guard rail and fled the scene around 3 AM. He reportedly had a blood alcohol level at 0.084 percent, which was over South Korea’s legal limit of 0.05 percent.

Follow @Baer_Bill