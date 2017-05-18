Blue Jays suspend Kevin Pillar for two games

The Blue Jays have suspended outfielder Kevin Pillar two games for his use of a homophobic slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte on Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports. Davidi notes that the decision to levy the suspension was done in consultation with Major League Baseball and the players’ union. Pillar’s forfeited salary will be donated, but the Jays have not yet decided on a recipient, though it will likely be an LGBTQ organization.
Both the Jays and Pillar issued public apologies on Thursday and Major League Baseball said it is investigating the incident.
Pillar has started in center field for each of the Jays’ 41 games this season. The Jays are still shorthanded due to injuries, so Chris Coghlan or Darrell Ceciliani may draw a start in the outfield while Pillar serves his suspension.
Former major league outfielder Glenn Wilson recently appeared on the Inside Corner podcast with Glen Macnow and Leslie Gudel. Wilson spent four of his 10 seasons in the majors with the Phillies. The Phillies acquired him from the Tigers before the 1984 season for Willie Hernandez and Dave Bergman.
Wilson said he had trouble dealing with the fact that he wasn’t performing well enough to justify the trade. Hernandez won both the AL Cy Young and MVP awards with the Tigers in ’84, finishing with a 1.92 ERA and 32 saves in 140 1/3 innings of relief. The Tigers won the World Series that year. Wilson, meanwhile, hit .240/.276/.372 and overall hit .265/.307/.401 as a Phillie. He made his only All-Star team in 1985.
As a result of his inability to live up to expectations after coming to the Phillies for Hernandez, Wilson said he contemplated suicide. He was living in a high rise after the ’84 season participating in an off-season instructional league. Wilson said he looked over the ledge and realized he could end it all if he wanted to, but decided against it. He made a point to say that was the extent of his suicidal ideation.
Wilson also discussed how he was addicted to Vicodin after his playing career was over. He said at one point he was taking up to 12 Vicodin a day.
It’s a very interesting interview — the whole thing can be found here.
The Braves have found a new first baseman in the wake of Freddie Freeman‘s injury. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Braves have signed James Loney to a minor league contract.
Loney, 33, spent last season with the Mets, hitting .265/.307/.397 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 366 plate appearances while playing solid defense. He was playing in the minors for the Tigers this season, where he hit .229/.387/.250 in 62 plate appearances. He was released by the Tigers on May 7.
Other first base types were available, but Loney performed well enough last year and still plays good enough defense that he works in a pinch for the Braves. If the Braves promote Loney, he could share time at first base with prospect Rio Ruiz, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.