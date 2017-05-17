Video: Kevin Kiermaier robs Jason Kipnis of a home run to end the game

Tempers flared between the Dodgers and Giants at AT&T Park on Wednesday afternoon. In the top of the third inning, the Dodgers had runners on second and third base with two outs and Yasmani Grandal at the plate. Giants starter Johnny Cueto threw a first-pitch fastball up and in to Grandal. Catcher Buster Posey couldn’t make the catch, so he left home plate to get the ball. Cueto covered home plate, giving Grandal a convenient opportunity to have a conversation with the right-hander.

Grandal’s at-bat resumed, and he ended up hitting a weak fly ball to shallow center field on the next pitch, ending the inning. As Grandal ran to first base, he had some more words for Cueto. Words were exchanged, and both benches emptied. Nothing happened, and no one was ejected.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The funniest part of the incident was Clayton Kershaw cutting through the brown-and-orange and blue-and-gray blobs to get to the mound to throw his warm-up pitches.

Wednesday was the series finale. The two sides won’t meet again until the end of July.

Follow @Baer_Bill