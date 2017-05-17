Chris Davis hit go-ahead home runs in both the 12th and 13th innings

The Orioles and Tigers played a wild one last night at Comerica Park, a 13-inning affair that ultimately ended in a 13-11 victory for the O’s. The game featured the Orioles scoring a run in the ninth inning to tie the game at eight apiece, then both teams scoring three runs in the 12th, and the Orioles finally untying the game for good in the 13th.
Chris Davis homered twice and both homers came in extras. His 12th-inning blast off of Blaine Hardy, a solo shot to the opposite field, untied the game to give the Orioles a 9-8 lead. In the 13th, he lofted a Francisco Rodriguez change-up to right field for a two-run home run to make it 13-11.
As MASN’s Roch Kubatko notes, citing STATS LLC, Davis and Mike Young are the only Orioles to homer twice in extra innings. Young accomplished the feat on May 28, 1987 against the Angels.
Davis finished 3-for-5 with the pair of homers as well as a double and two walks. He’s now hitting .252/.368/.445 with six home runs and 11 RBI in 144 plate appearances on the year.
Former major league reliever LaTroy Hawkins pitched for a lot of teams, two of which were the Twins and Rockies. As it happened, the Twins were in town to visit the Rockies. Hawkins, now a member of the Twins’ broadcast team, told a story on air about he and former teammate Tommy Kahnle got into a fight back in 2014 when the latter was a rookie. Hawkins’ partner, Dick Bremer, tried to create a way for him to sugarcoat what he said, but Hawkins didn’t bite, calling Kahnle “one of the worst teammates I’ve ever had in my life.”
A Twitter user, atf13atf, provided a video clip from the FOX Sports North broadcast:
Hawkins spent one and a half seasons in Colorado. He was sent to the Blue Jays in July 2015 along with Troy Tulowitzki when the Rockies acquired Jose Reyes, Miguel Castro, and Jeff Hoffman.
Kahnle, now 27, is enjoying success with the White Sox. He’s currently sporting a 1.93 ERA with a 26/4 K/BB ratio in 14 innings.
Ryon Healy hit a monster home run in the second inning of Tuesday’s 9-6 win against the Mariners at Safeco Field. The two-run shot, according to Statcast, went a projected 446 feet.
More interestingly, the home run shattered a fan’s phone. The fan, Peter Johnson, tweeted to the Athletics:
The A’s responded:
The A’s also got Peter to talk about what happened in a short video posted on the team’s Twitter:
The A’s didn’t have to replace Peter’s phone, so good on them for doing the right thing anyway.