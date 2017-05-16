Video: Josh Harrison beats the throw to second base with unorthodox pop-up slide

With his Pirates trailing 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, infielder Josh Harrison led off with a line drive single to left-center field off of starter Stephen Strasburg. Center fielder Michael Taylor quickly got to the ball and fired to second base. Harrison was attempting to stretch his hit into a double, but chose poorly. He was dead to rights but executed a feet-first slide, then popped up and stuck his left leg onto the second base bag just ahead of the tag from Wilmer Difo. Harrison was ruled safe, but the Nationals challenged the ruling. It was upheld, but the Pirates would squander their opportunity.
Harrison provided the Pirates’ only run in the first inning with a solo home run to left field.
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have decided to move top pitching prospect Erick Fedde to the bullpen. They aim to limit his innings and prepare him for potentially contributing out of the major league bullpen during the season.
Fedde, 24, was selected by the Nationals in the first round (18th overall) of the 2014 draft. This season at Double-A Harrisburg, the right-hander posted a 3.59 ERA with a 35/14 K/BB ratio in 42 2/3 innings across seven starts.
The Nationals’ bullpen has been a mess thus far, as five different relievers have recorded saves. Of those five, only Matt Albers has been able to both stay healthy and post a respectable ERA.
The Nationals still see Fedde as a potential top of the rotation starter.
The Mariners announced on Tuesday that second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quadriceps. The club recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma.
Cano, 34, suffered the injury last Tuesday against the Phillies and wasn’t able to make it into the Mariners’ lineup since. He’s hitting .296/.362/.533 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 152 plate appearances this year. Taylor Motter will continue to handle second base while Cano is absent.
Powell, 24, is of no relation to the former Oriole by the same name. Powell was with the Mariners briefly at the end of April, going hitless in four plate appearances. With Tacoma, he was hitting a solid .288/.441/.356 in 94 PA.