Robinson Cano lands on the disabled list with a quad strain

The Mariners announced on Tuesday that second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quadriceps. The club recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma.

Cano, 34, suffered the injury last Tuesday against the Phillies and wasn’t able to make it into the Mariners’ lineup since. He’s hitting .296/.362/.533 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 152 plate appearances this year. Taylor Motter will continue to handle second base while Cano is absent.

Powell, 24, is of no relation to the former Oriole by the same name. Powell was with the Mariners briefly at the end of April, going hitless in four plate appearances. With Tacoma, he was hitting a solid .288/.441/.356 in 94 PA.

