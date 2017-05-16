Nationals move pitching prospect Erick Fedde to the bullpen

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have decided to move top pitching prospect Erick Fedde to the bullpen. They aim to limit his innings and prepare him for potentially contributing out of the major league bullpen during the season.

Fedde, 24, was selected by the Nationals in the first round (18th overall) of the 2014 draft. This season at Double-A Harrisburg, the right-hander posted a 3.59 ERA with a 35/14 K/BB ratio in 42 2/3 innings across seven starts.

The Nationals’ bullpen has been a mess thus far, as five different relievers have recorded saves. Of those five, only Matt Albers has been able to both stay healthy and post a respectable ERA.

The Nationals still see Fedde as a potential top of the rotation starter.

