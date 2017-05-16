Mets finally place Asdrubal Cabrera on disabled list

Asdrubal Cabrera injured himself ten days ago. He’s tried to play through it, but yesterday it was revealed he tore a ligament in his thumb. Today, finally, the club has placed him on the DL.

Better late than never? I dunno, but either way, this is just the latest example of the Mets’ seeming Disabled-List-a-Phobia. For whatever reason they’ve run out hurt guys and/or played shorthanded on a regular basis, while almost every other team has used the DL more often thanks to its new, shorter, ten-day format.

As for Cabrera, he’s hitting .257/.339/.381 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 127 plate appearances this season. And now, it seems, he’ll be out a long time. That’s bad, but at least now someone can now take his place on the roster.

Follow @craigcalcaterra