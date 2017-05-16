Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Mariners demote Edwin Diaz from the closer’s role

By Bill BaerMay 16, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports that the Mariners have taken Edwin Diaz out of the closer’s role for the time being. Per Divish, Diaz has “some major mechanical issues” and “isn’t able to make in-game adjustments as needed.”

Manager Scott Servais will go with a closer-by-committee, playing match-ups with Nick Vincent, Steve Cishek, Mark Rzepczynski, and Tony Zych.

Diaz has allowed runs in both of his two most recent appearances and in four out of his seven total appearances this month. On the season, he’s 1-2 with seven saves in nine opportunities, a 5.28 ERA, and a 20/10 K/BB ratio in 15 1/3 innings.

The fly ball revolution isn’t working for everyone

By Bill BaerMay 16, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Baseball’s fly ball revolution has been talked about quite a bit, as it has changed the careers of players like J.D. Martinez, Ryan Zimmerman, and Yonder Alonso. The league average fly ball rate has changed by nearly two percent, from 33.8 percent to 35.6 percent, since 2015. Over hundreds of thousands of at-bats, a two percent difference makes quite an impact. That may have had something to do with why baseball has seen home runs hit at a pace not seen since 2000, the height of the “steroid era.”

More and more teams are promoting the idea of hitting the ball in the air as opposed to on the ground, or even on a line. But hitting more fly balls isn’t working for everyone, as Five Thirty Eight’s Rob Arthur shows. An increase in fly ball rate showed very little correlation with an increase in offensive production. “For every Yonder Alonso,” Arthur writes, “there is a 2016 Kiké Hernandez, who spiked his fly ball rate by 11.7 percentage points, only to watch his wOBA drop by 89 points.”

That is to be expected, however, as Driveline Baseball’s Kyle Boddy notes. Boddy says, “Bad hitters should not hit the ball in the air. Also, batted balls will be randomly distributed to a degree.”

While one increases his power potential by increasing his fly ball rate, one also increases the likelihood of hitting an infield pop-up. That, Arthur says, is about as bad as striking out because they’re outs virtually all the time and very rarely offer a base runner an opportunity to advance. Joey Votto, an outspoken critic of the fly ball trend, rarely pops up because he’s focused on hitting line drives instead of fly balls.

But the strategy of hitting fly balls only works for those who have the appropriate skill set. If one has the mechanics, the feel, and the strength, then hitting more fly balls is more likely to be a successful venture. Dee Gordon, for example, probably wouldn’t get any benefit from adding more loft to his swing. Someone like Tommy Joseph, on the other hand, might.

Adam Jones talks about race issues in baseball and America, and why he chooses to speak up

By Bill BaerMay 16, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Two weeks ago, Adam Jones was the recipient of some uncouth behavior from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park. One fan threw peanuts at him while others directed racist remarks at him. The incident received national media attention. Both the Red Sox and Major League Baseball apologized to Jones for having to endure the ugliness, but many people were upset at Jones for speaking up. Some thought Jones made the whole thing up.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports caught up with Jones and talked about the incident, race issues in baseball and America, and why Jones chooses to speak up about these issues. The whole thing is worth a read, and to prevent myself from excerpting the whole thing, I’ll discuss two items from Passan’s piece that stood out to me.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter, Jones says, “has taught me more about African-American baseball players than the game has taught me.” Jones mentioned that Showalter encourages players to visit the Negro Leagues museum in Kansas City, and sometimes makes it mandatory for younger players.

Showalter has shown in the past that he’s sensitive to issues of race in society. When the Jones incident occurred last month, Showalter said, “I can’t sit here and profess how Adam feels. Like I’ve said before, I’ve never been black, so I’m not going to sit here and try to act like I know. But I can tell you how it makes me feel.” Showalter expressed a similar sentiment two years ago shortly after Freddie Gray died in police custody and protests erupted in Baltimore.

The most important thing a person in a position of societal power (e.g. a white man) can do when people without that power talk about their lived experiences is listen. Often, because those experiences contradict some people’s worldviews, they get defensive and try to negate that (see: Schilling, Curt). Showalter is wise enough to know when he should listen.

The other thing that stood out to me from Passan’s piece is Jones’ explanation for baseball’s lack of popularity among young African Americans. He says, “Baseball always has been a father-son game.” He went on, saying, “The last 30 years, especially in California with the three-strike policy that Reagan and Bush – the three-strike policy in general – there aren’t as many black fathers out there to play catch. The mother is turned into a single mother. She doesn’t have the time, the energy, because she just worked a double. The availability of the parent is not there to play with the kid.”

Jones’ comment is on point. As this graph from Wikipedia shows, the incarceration rate in the U.S. began to skyrocket under Reagan and continued on from there under George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than half of federal prisoners were incarcerated for drug crimes in 2010. Black Americans are between three and four times more likely to be arrested for drug crimes, even though they use drugs at comparable rates to white people. Black Americans are also about nine times more likely to go to a state prison for a drug offense. And as Gary Webb of the San Jose Mercury News showed in his controversial Dark Alliance series in 1996, the U.S. government had some involvement bringing drugs into poor (mostly black) neighborhoods in the first place in the 1980’s. All of this, plus other factors like mandatory minimum sentencing, has devastated poor communities, especially those of color.

Jones didn’t have to speak up about any of this, but he chose to because hardly anyone else is willing to rock the boat for a wide variety of reasons. Jones is putting himself out there, at risk for even more ugliness, to try to make a difference. We should listen even as he speaks some uncomfortable truths.