Indians call up top prospect Bradley Zimmer

Cleveland Indians outfielder Abraham Almonte was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps today. The corresponding move: the callup of outfielder Bradley Zimmer, the club’s first-round draft pick from 2014 and top prospect in the organization.
Zimmer, 24, was hitting .294 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games with Columbus. He’ll make his major league debut tonight, hitting ninth and starting in center field against the Rays.
The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that starter Rich Hill has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Pitcher Grant Dayton was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to create room on the roster for Hill.
Hill, 37, went on the disabled list after his April 16 start against the Diamondbacks due to a blister. The lefty was plagued by blister issues last season as well. Hill gave up three runs across in eight innings in his only two starts this season.
Hill will oppose the Giants’ Ty Blach in Tuesday night’s game in San Francisco.
Asdrubal Cabrera injured himself ten days ago. He’s tried to play through it, but yesterday it was revealed he tore a ligament in his thumb. Today, finally, the club has placed him on the DL.
Better late than never? I dunno, but either way, this is just the latest example of the Mets’ seeming Disabled-List-a-Phobia. For whatever reason they’ve run out hurt guys and/or played shorthanded on a regular basis, while almost every other team has used the DL more often thanks to its new, shorter, ten-day format.
As for Cabrera, he’s hitting .257/.339/.381 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 127 plate appearances this season. And now, it seems, he’ll be out a long time. That’s bad, but at least now someone can now take his place on the roster.