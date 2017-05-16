Indians call up top prospect Bradley Zimmer

Cleveland Indians outfielder Abraham Almonte was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps today. The corresponding move: the callup of outfielder Bradley Zimmer, the club’s first-round draft pick from 2014 and top prospect in the organization.

Zimmer, 24, was hitting .294 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games with Columbus. He’ll make his major league debut tonight, hitting ninth and starting in center field against the Rays.

Hopefully he gets a chance to stop at Grandpa’s Cheese Barn in Ashland on his way up from Columbus. It’s a must-stop whenever you go to Cleveland via I-71.

Follow @craigcalcaterra