Dodgers activate Rich Hill from the disabled list

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that starter Rich Hill has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Pitcher Grant Dayton was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to create room on the roster for Hill.

Hill, 37, went on the disabled list after his April 16 start against the Diamondbacks due to a blister. The lefty was plagued by blister issues last season as well. Hill gave up three runs across in eight innings in his only two starts this season.

Hill will oppose the Giants’ Ty Blach in Tuesday night’s game in San Francisco.

