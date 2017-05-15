Terry Francona roasts Kevin Cash

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Rays will open up a three-game set in Cleveland against the Indians on Monday. Indians manager Terry Francona took the opportunity to roast Rays manager Kevin Cash with a “tribute” on the video board at Progressive Field during batting practice. Via MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian:

Francona said he had "something small" planned for Rays manager (and former Tribe bullpen coach) Kevin Cash. This just popped up during BP: pic.twitter.com/IBNvnmYS7B — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2017

The message, next to a picture of Cash in a Red Sox uniform, reads:

How bad is Kevin Cash at the plate? Cash’s career batting stats: .183/.248/.278 In the history of Major League Baseball, among all non-pitchers with at least 650 plate appearances, Kevin Cash is the 5th worst OPS+ of all time.

The video board didn’t include Cash’s OPS+, which is 37. 100 is the average.

Of course, Francona wasn’t much better. He hit .274/.300/.351 in his career for an 81 OPS+. Still, more than double Cash’s, though.

