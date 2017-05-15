On Thursday, Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel threw the second immaculate inning of the 2017 season. An immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out the side on nine pitches — the minimum number of pitches required for three strikeouts.
Immaculate innings are interesting because they’re feats that are more rare than other, more popular feats like no-hitters and batters hitting for the cycle. Nationals starter Max Scherzer threw an immaculate inning against the Phillies on Sunday, becoming the 79th different pitcher to accomplish the feat, which has been done 84 times in total. There have been 252 no-hitters in the modern era (since 1901) and 307 cycles since 1882.
Scherzer gave up three runs on nine hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in six innings against the Phillies. The Nationals came from behind late to win 6-5. Scherzer is currently 4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and a 70/13 K/BB ratio in 54 2/3 innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is having another typically great season.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. The club recalled outfielder Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento.
Pence hasn’t been in the Giants’ lineup since last Thursday and apparently his injury wasn’t getting any better. The 34-year-old is hitting .243/.289/.338 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 149 plate appearances this season.
Williamson, 26, was hitting .274/.338/.452 with three homers and 10 RBI in 80 PA with Sacramento. He appeared in 54 major league games last year as a backup outfielder and occasional pinch-hitter.
The Rays will open up a three-game set in Cleveland against the Indians on Monday. Indians manager Terry Francona took the opportunity to roast Rays manager Kevin Cash with a “tribute” on the video board at Progressive Field during batting practice. Via MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian:
The message, next to a picture of Cash in a Red Sox uniform, reads:
How bad is Kevin Cash at the plate?
Cash’s career batting stats: .183/.248/.278
In the history of Major League Baseball, among all non-pitchers with at least 650 plate appearances, Kevin Cash is the 5th worst OPS+ of all time.
The video board didn’t include Cash’s OPS+, which is 37. 100 is the average.
Of course, Francona wasn’t much better. He hit .274/.300/.351 in his career for an 81 OPS+. Still, more than double Cash’s, though.