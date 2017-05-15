Joe Maddon and Jon Lester are no fans of the slide rule

On Saturday, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ slid into Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz, attempting to break up an inning-ending double play in the fifth. Two years ago, Happ would have successfully broken up the double play, helping his team score in the process. But after the “Chase Utley rule” was implemented after the 2015 playoffs, Happ was in violation. Batter Anthony Rizzo was correctly called out as a result of Happ’s slide.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t a fan of the slide rule. As ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports, Maddon said, “I have no idea why these rules are part of our game. There was an out created there. That was just one out they did not have to earn. I totally, absolutely disagree with that. It has nothing to do with safety and protecting the middle infielder.”
Starter Jon Lester is also not a fan. The lefty said, “Baseball has been played for over 100 years the exact same way, and now we’re trying to change everything and make it soft. That’s baseball, man. We’re out there playing with a bunch of pansies right now. I’m over this damn slide rule and replaying if it’s too far and all this other B.S. We’re grown men out there.”
One wonders if Maddon and Lester will protest just as loudly when the slide rule benefits the Cubs as it will almost certainly do at some point during the season.
Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, Rangers executive vice president of communications John Blake announced on Monday. Gomez is expected to miss four to six weeks. The Rangers will make a corresponding roster move on Tuesday.
Gomez, 31, suffered the injury during Sunday’s game against the Athletics. He hits the sidelines batting .246/.331/.423 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 164 plate appearances.
Delino DeShields will likely shift to center field while Gomez is out and Ryan Rua will get starts in left field. Jared Hoying may be promoted from the minors to give the Rangers an extra outfielder.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. The club recalled outfielder Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento.
Pence hasn’t been in the Giants’ lineup since last Thursday and apparently his injury wasn’t getting any better. The 34-year-old is hitting .243/.289/.338 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 149 plate appearances this season.
Williamson, 26, was hitting .274/.338/.452 with three homers and 10 RBI in 80 PA with Sacramento. He appeared in 54 major league games last year as a backup outfielder and occasional pinch-hitter.