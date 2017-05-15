Giants place Hunter Pence on the disabled list

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. The club recalled outfielder Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento.

Pence hasn’t been in the Giants’ lineup since last Thursday and apparently his injury wasn’t getting any better. The 34-year-old is hitting .243/.289/.338 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 149 plate appearances this season.

Williamson, 26, was hitting .274/.338/.452 with three homers and 10 RBI in 80 PA with Sacramento. He appeared in 54 major league games last year as a backup outfielder and occasional pinch-hitter.

