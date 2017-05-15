Byron Buxton made an absolutely amazing catch yesterday

Byron Buxton hasn’t yet been able to establish himself as a major league hitter, but boy howdy he has shown that he can flash the leather.
Take this catch in yesterday’s game against the Indians. It came off of Carlos Santana‘s bat and had the gap written all over it. Buxton broke immediately and covered some serious, serious ground to get there. And then he leaped and slammed into the wall to snag it, losing his glasses and his cap. Most guys would’ve lost the ball:
The most impressive part of that, in my view, are the strides. Just watch him going for that ball. It’s like he was gliding above the surface of the grass. Absolutely beautiful.
Back in 2011 former Orioles and Angels third baseman Doug DeCinces was charged with insider trading arising out of a tip he received regarding the buyout of a medical devices company by Abbott Labs. It was a civil charge at the time, filed by the SEC, which he settled for $2.5 million. The basics of the case: his neighbor was the CEO of a company that was about to be bought and he let DeCinces know about it ahead of time.
The following year he was charged criminally in the matter and was indicted on 42 counts of securities fraud and a count of money laundering. Each of the fraud counts carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. I’m not sure why it took so long for that to go to trial, but flash forward five years and now DeCinces has been convicted. The jury came back with that verdict on Friday, convicting him on 13 counts. A sentencing date has yet to be determined.
DeCinces played 15 years in the bigs, famously taking over as Brooks Robinson’s replacement at third base. He broke into the bigs in 1973 and started at the hot corner from 1976 through 1981. In 1982 he was traded to the California Angels. He played four games for the St. Louis Cardinals before hanging it up at the end of the 1987 season. Over the course of his career he won a Sliver Slugger award and made the All-Star team in 1983. He finished his career with a line of .259/.329/.445 with 237 homers and 879 RBI.
He’ll turn 67 in August. He’ll be spending his late 60s and probably a chunk of his 70s in a federal penitentiary.
Carlos Beltran only played for the Yankees for two and a half seasons, but he created a new tradition for Yankees legends: he came up with the idea for the blue blazers for Yankees greats honored with enshrinement in Monument Park.
You may have noticed Derek Jeter and all the other assembled Yankees greats wearing the blazers during last night’s Jeter-Palooza. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com writes about how that all came to be:
One day last season, Beltran was sitting in clubhouse manager Rob Cucuzza’s office when he threw out an idea he had during one of the many Monument Park ceremonies he watched during his first two years in pinstripes.
“I told Cucuzza, ‘What about a navy blazer with a patch for Monument Park?'” Beltran said. “You put that jacket on and it shows you’re in a special place. And when you take a picture of all those guys together, they’re going to look great. Cucuzza said, ‘That’s not a bad idea,’ so he presented it to management.”
And they liked the idea. Beltran, now with the Astros, was asked to present Jeter with his blazer as a thank you for the inspiration.
Pretty sweet.