Steve Pearce exits game with apparent leg injury

Blue Jays’ outfielder Steve Pearce exited Sunday’s game against the Mariners after a headfirst slide into second base went awry. In the second inning, Pearce skied a double into right field and slid around the left side of the bag to avoid the tag from Mariners’ second baseman Jean Segura. He was able to stand under his own power and appeared to be limping on the way back to the dugout. The Blue Jays have yet to announce the extent of Pearce’s injuries, but it’s not a good look for a team that has seen eight players hit the disabled list over the last two months.

Pearce, 34, entered Sunday’s contest with a .195/.247/.354 batting line, four home runs and a .601 OPS in 89 PA. He’s coming off of a fairly productive 2016 season, during which he mashed .288/.374/.492 with 13 home runs in back-to-back stints for the Rays and Orioles. He’s the second Blue Jays’ outfielder to sustain an injury in the last month after the club lost Dalton Pompey to the 60-day disabled list with a concussion.

