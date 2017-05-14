Steve Pearce exits game with apparent leg injury

Blue Jays’ outfielder Steve Pearce exited Sunday’s game against the Mariners after a headfirst slide into second base went awry. In the second inning, Pearce skied a double into right field and slid around the left side of the bag to avoid the tag from Mariners’ second baseman Jean Segura. He was able to stand under his own power and appeared to be limping on the way back to the dugout. The Blue Jays have yet to announce the extent of Pearce’s injuries, but it’s not a good look for a team that has seen eight players hit the disabled list over the last two months.
Pearce, 34, entered Sunday’s contest with a .195/.247/.354 batting line, four home runs and a .601 OPS in 89 PA. He’s coming off of a fairly productive 2016 season, during which he mashed .288/.374/.492 with 13 home runs in back-to-back stints for the Rays and Orioles. He’s the second Blue Jays’ outfielder to sustain an injury in the last month after the club lost Dalton Pompey to the 60-day disabled list with a concussion.
Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz has walked off the mound before the start of fourth inning in today’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The reason: tightness in his left triceps.
One hopes that the chilly, rainy conditions was more to blame than a serious problem. It’s worth noting, however, that Pomeranz had the same issue in spring training, leaving a game with a tight triceps on March 19. It didn’t sideline him long, with him making his first regular season start on April 7.
Pomeranz had given up two runs on three hits in three innings this afternoon. The Red Sox went on to lose it big, thanks to a seven-run inning by the Rays. On the year Pomeranz is 3-2 with a 5.29 ERA with 39Ks and 14 walks in 34 innings.
Major League Baseball has announced that retired umpire Steve Palermo has passed away at the age of 67.
Palermo broke into the majors as an ump late in the 1976 season and was a full-time umpire through the middle of the 1991 season. On July 7 of that year his on-field career was cut short, however, when he was shot in the back while he and fellow umpire Rich Garcia intervened to stop a mugging of two waitresses outside a restaurant near Dallas following a Texas Rangers game. It was an act that would define his life and legacy.
Palermo sustained a bullet wound to his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down. While it was first thought he would never walk again, just over three months later he threw out the first pitch at a World Series game with the aid of a cane and leg braces. He would later serve as supervisor of major league umpires, worked as a motivational speaker and did some pregame TV work for the New York Yankees, in addition to charitable work and further ceremonial duties with Major League Baseball.
Our thoughts go out to Palermo’s family, friends and loved ones.