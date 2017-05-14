Getty Images

Derek Jeter’s number retired

11 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraMay 14, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

Today was Derek Jeter Day at Yankee Stadium. In his honor they played 2 today. OK, they played 2 because of a Saturday rainout, but it wouldn’t shock me if someone, somewhere argued that it was Mother Nature’s way of showing RE2PECT for the Captain.

The main event, of course, was the pregame ceremony before the nightcap. That’s when the Yankees retired Jeter’s number 2. Here’s video of the unveiling:

Jeter gave a speech as well. Among his comments: “. . . time flies, memories fade, but family is forever. And I’ll be eternally grateful to be part of the Yankee family.” He thanked Yankees fans, “for pushing me, for challenging me, for making me accountable, but more important, for embracing me from day one.” He added, “I got a chance to play for a first class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports.”

Watch his speech here:

Jeter’s career, quite obviously, needs no detailed summary. You know the legend. The World Series rings for each finger of his hand. The iconic moments. The 3,400+ hits. The fact that he never once played on a team that was sub-.500.

You also know the way he has been and likely always will be discussed by fans. Adored uniformly by Yankees fans. Respected by fans of his opponents, even as he broke their back on a regular basis. Universally acknowledged as an all-time great.

Yet, for various reasons, people have always felt it important to call him “overrated.” That probably says more of our times and the nature of sports discussion these days than anything else, even if there is a core of truth to it. Jeter was among the best to ever play the game. Jeter was, by some, overrated. Those two things are not in conflict, actually. But even if it is technically true that he has been overrated by some, it seems sort of beside the point.

For twenty years, Derek Jeter was baseball. There were better players. There were players who were more important to you or your friends or fans of teams that were not the Yankees. But he was, unofficially, The Face of Baseball from almost the moment he burst onto the scene until the day he retired. Because of the difficulty Major League Baseball has had in promoting its younger stars in this far more fragmented age, he may still be the Face of Baseball, actually. Maybe the last one baseball will ever truly have. Whether or not that matters is an open question, but it wouldn’t necessarily shock me if Derek Jeter is the last baseball player who attains his level of fame and celebrity for a long, long time.

I watched Derek Jeter from the time he was in Triple-A in the town where I went to college until his last game in the majors. I can honestly say there was not a single game in which he played in which I rooted for his team and only a handful of games in which I hoped he’d come through at any given moment. I’m not a Yankees fan and, let’s be honest, Jeter didn’t need me rooting for him.

But I can’t help but think anything this evening other than “Hats off to ya, Jeter. You deserve this day.”

Cobb County, Georgia taxpayers paying for traffic control at Braves games

4 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraMay 14, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

The industry standard these days is for professional sports teams to pay if local police forces are needed for traffic control and such on game day. It wasn’t always that way, but it has trended that way over time. Today the vast majority of teams either reimburse municipalities for police work or else that cost is accounted for in rent payments on publicly-owned stadiums.

The Atlanta Braves don’t pay for traffic control in their new home in Cobb County, however. Not because they drove a hard bargain or anything, though. They don’t because the Cobb County government didn’t think to ask or demand them to pay. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The stadium operating agreement between the Braves and Cobb County is silent about the county’s obligation to pay for traffic control, and two Cobb commissioners told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the issue was never discussed publicly.

It wasn’t discussed, it seems, because the Cobb County folks just made an assumption. And the Braves, apparently, did nothing to disabuse them of their assumption. Here’s the recently-retired county manager who participated in the new stadium deal:

“That’s news to me because … we were told that the Braves would take care of everything inside the stadium and Atlanta took care of everything outside the stadium,” Hankerson said. “If it was something different, this is the first time I’ve heard of it.”

We’ve been pretty critical of the Braves in connection with their new ballpark over the past couple of years, but this one is all on Cobb County. Sounds like they got had.

 

Another injury to the Red Sox’ rotation: Drew Pomeranz goes down

1 Comment
By Craig CalcaterraMay 14, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz has walked off the mound before the start of fourth inning in today’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The reason: tightness in his left triceps.

One hopes that the chilly, rainy conditions was more to blame than a serious problem. It’s worth noting, however, that Pomeranz had the same issue in spring training, leaving a game with a tight triceps on March 19. It didn’t sideline him long, with him making his first regular season start on April 7.

Pomeranz had given up two runs on three hits in three innings this afternoon. The Red Sox went on to lose it big, thanks to a seven-run inning by the Rays. On the year Pomeranz is 3-2 with a 5.29 ERA with 39Ks and 14 walks in 34 innings.