David Price could return to the Red Sox by next week

On the heels of an apparent triceps injury for fellow starter Drew Pomeranz, Red Sox’ hurler David Price is eyeing an early return to the rotation this month. Price has been rehabbing a left elbow injury since early March and was scheduled to make his first rehab start in Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday afternoon. A rainout forced him to scrap the start, but he built his pitch count to 75 pitches over five innings of a simulated indoor game instead.
While there’s no concrete timetable for the left-hander’s return, club manager John Farrell told reporters that Price will pitch one real start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. If he makes it through an estimated 85-90 pitches with no issues, he could be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox’ rotation sometime in the next week or two. As Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal put it, “the issue for Price is more about the number of pitches he has thrown than testing his left elbow in game action against minor-league competition.” There’s significant upside for the injury-riddled Red Sox if they can get one of their best starters back in the fold, but no sense in rushing his return until he can handle a full workload again.
Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz has walked off the mound before the start of fourth inning in today’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The reason: tightness in his left triceps.
One hopes that the chilly, rainy conditions was more to blame than a serious problem. It’s worth noting, however, that Pomeranz had the same issue in spring training, leaving a game with a tight triceps on March 19. It didn’t sideline him long, with him making his first regular season start on April 7.
Pomeranz had given up two runs on three hits in three innings this afternoon. The Red Sox went on to lose it big, thanks to a seven-run inning by the Rays. On the year Pomeranz is 3-2 with a 5.29 ERA with 39Ks and 14 walks in 34 innings.
Major League Baseball has announced that retired umpire Steve Palermo has passed away at the age of 67.
Palermo broke into the majors as an ump late in the 1976 season and was a full-time umpire through the middle of the 1991 season. On July 7 of that year his on-field career was cut short, however, when he was shot in the back while he and fellow umpire Rich Garcia intervened to stop a mugging of two waitresses outside a restaurant near Dallas following a Texas Rangers game. It was an act that would define his life and legacy.
Palermo sustained a bullet wound to his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down. While it was first thought he would never walk again, just over three months later he threw out the first pitch at a World Series game with the aid of a cane and leg braces. He would later serve as supervisor of major league umpires, worked as a motivational speaker and did some pregame TV work for the New York Yankees, in addition to charitable work and further ceremonial duties with Major League Baseball.
Our thoughts go out to Palermo’s family, friends and loved ones.