Another injury to the Red Sox’ rotation: Drew Pomeranz goes down

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz has walked off the mound before the start of fourth inning in today’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The reason: tightness in his left triceps.

One hopes that the chilly, rainy conditions was more to blame than a serious problem. It’s worth noting, however, that Pomeranz had the same issue in spring training, leaving a game with a tight triceps on March 19. It didn’t sideline him long, with him making his first regular season start on April 7.

Pomeranz had given up two runs on three hits in three innings this afternoon. The Red Sox went on to lose it big, thanks to a seven-run inning by the Rays. On the year Pomeranz is 3-2 with a 5.29 ERA with 39Ks and 14 walks in 34 innings.

