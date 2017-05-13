Wei-Yin Chen might not pitch again in 2017

Marlins’ left-hander Wei-Yin Chen doesn’t know when he’ll be able to take the mound again. Chen was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 5 with left arm fatigue and has been making slow progress with a series of bullpen sessions over the last couple of weeks. His latest session came to an abrupt end on Saturday after he “felt something” in his left elbow.

Club manager Don Mattingly didn’t give a specific timetable for Chen’s recovery, but it seems unlikely that the 31-year-old lefty will be cleared to rejoin the rotation within the next week, as previously expected. Chen missed 60 days on the disabled list with an elbow strain last summer, which was revealed as a partial UCL tear when he spoke to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Tim Healey this April. No additional damage was found when the left-hander underwent an MRI on May 1, but his recent injury history and elbow discomfort don’t bode well for his chances of returning to the mound this year.

Per Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald:

“At this point, you feel like you really can’t count on him in the near future when it happens like this,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, this is turning into more than what we thought it was going to be.”

