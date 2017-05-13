Wei-Yin Chen might not pitch again in 2017

Marlins’ left-hander Wei-Yin Chen doesn’t know when he’ll be able to take the mound again. Chen was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 5 with left arm fatigue and has been making slow progress with a series of bullpen sessions over the last couple of weeks. His latest session came to an abrupt end on Saturday after he “felt something” in his left elbow.
Club manager Don Mattingly didn’t give a specific timetable for Chen’s recovery, but it seems unlikely that the 31-year-old lefty will be cleared to rejoin the rotation within the next week, as previously expected. Chen missed 60 days on the disabled list with an elbow strain last summer, which was revealed as a partial UCL tear when he spoke to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Tim Healey this April. No additional damage was found when the left-hander underwent an MRI on May 1, but his recent injury history and elbow discomfort don’t bode well for his chances of returning to the mound this year.
Per Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald:
“At this point, you feel like you really can’t count on him in the near future when it happens like this,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, this is turning into more than what we thought it was going to be.”
Cubs’ infield/outfield prospect Ian Happ made the most of his major league debut on Saturday. The 22-year-old went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run blast off of the Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez, airmailing a first-pitch changeup over the right field bullpen in the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 5-3 loss.
Happ was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday night, though the club waited to make the move official by optioning right-hander Felix Pena to Triple-A on Saturday. His promotion could be short-lived, Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon told reporters, as the outfielder is currently needed to fill in the gaps left by injured infielder/outfielders Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Jon Jay. Still, Happ capitalized on the opportunity and looked every bit as major league-ready as the club had hoped during his first taste of big league action.
While his seventh-inning home run was the highlight of the afternoon, Happ’s first major league hit nearly came in the fifth inning on a ground ball up the first base line. Instead, Cardinals’ first baseman Matt Carpenter was charged with a fielding error after trying and failing to snare the ball. Things only got worse during Anthony Rizzo‘s at-bat, when Happ was thrown out at second base after sliding to break up a double play.
With the loss, the Cubs are still locked into third place in the NL Central and now sit at .500.
Only four major league pitchers have done it: Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and, for the second time in three seasons, Chris Sale. During Saturday’s 6-3 win against Tampa Bay, the Red Sox’ left-hander delivered 12 strikeouts to the Rays, marking his seventh consecutive outing with 10 or more strikeouts.
Sale issued two walks and three runs over seven innings, losing a couple of at-bats to home runs by Logan Morrison and Kevin Kiermaier. He struck out the side in the third and scattered the remaining nine strikeouts over the other six frames, coming just one strikeout shy of his season-high total and marking his third 12+ strikeout performance in 2017. If Sale can deliver another 10+ strikeouts in his next scheduled start, he’ll tie both Pedro Martinez’s 1999 record and his own 2015 record of eight consecutive appearances with at least 10 whiffs.
The Red Sox rallied behind Sale’s record-tying appearance, putting up six runs on Mookie Betts‘ two-run homer and RBI double and three runs from Deven Marrero and Xander Bogaerts. With the win, the Sox sit just four games back of the division lead behind the Orioles and second-place Yankees.