Video: Ian Happ hits his first major league home run

Cubs’ infield/outfield prospect Ian Happ made the most of his major league debut on Saturday. The 22-year-old went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run blast off of the Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez, airmailing a first-pitch changeup over the right field bullpen in the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 5-3 loss.
Happ was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday night, though the club waited to make the move official by optioning right-hander Felix Pena to Triple-A on Saturday. His promotion could be short-lived, Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon told reporters, as the outfielder is currently needed to fill in the gaps left by injured infielder/outfielders Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Jon Jay. Still, Happ capitalized on the opportunity and looked every bit as major league-ready as the club had hoped during his first taste of big league action.
While his seventh-inning home run was the highlight of the afternoon, Happ’s first major league hit nearly came in the fifth inning on a ground ball up the first base line. Instead, Cardinals’ first baseman Matt Carpenter was charged with a fielding error after trying and failing to snare the ball. Things only got worse during Anthony Rizzo‘s at-bat, when Happ was thrown out at second base after sliding to break up a double play.
With the loss, the Cubs are still locked into third place in the NL Central and now sit at .500.
Only four major league pitchers have done it: Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and, for the second time in three seasons, Chris Sale. During Saturday’s 6-3 win against Tampa Bay, the Red Sox’ left-hander delivered 12 strikeouts to the Rays, marking his seventh consecutive outing with 10 or more strikeouts.
Sale issued two walks and three runs over seven innings, losing a couple of at-bats to home runs by Logan Morrison and Kevin Kiermaier. He struck out the side in the third and scattered the remaining nine strikeouts over the other six frames, coming just one strikeout shy of his season-high total and marking his third 12+ strikeout performance in 2017. If Sale can deliver another 10+ strikeouts in his next scheduled start, he’ll tie both Pedro Martinez’s 1999 record and his own 2015 record of eight consecutive appearances with at least 10 whiffs.
The Red Sox rallied behind Sale’s record-tying appearance, putting up six runs on Mookie Betts‘ two-run homer and RBI double and three runs from Deven Marrero and Xander Bogaerts. With the win, the Sox sit just four games back of the division lead behind the Orioles and second-place Yankees.
The Nationals signed star outfielder Bryce Harper to a one-year contract extension through 2018, the team announced on Saturday. Terms of the extension have not been formally released, but according to reports from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, they include a $21.65 million salary and an additional $1 million bonus if Harper secures another MVP title. Per Heyman, it projects to be Major League Baseball’s biggest one-year salary bump for a would-be arbitration-eligible player.
However you slice it, it’s a huge chunk of change for one of the league’s most valuable players. Harper slugged his way to a cumulative 23 fWAR for the Nationals over the last five years, earning four All-Star nominations, a Silver Slugger award, and NL Rookie of the Year and MVP honors to boot. While he hasn’t yet returned to the record-setting pace he maintained in 2015, replete with 42 home runs and a .330/.460/.649 batting line, he’s been one of the most consistent and productive hitters in either league. Through his first 31 games of the 2017 season, the 24-year-old is batting a tremendous .372/.496/.717 with 10 home runs and 2.4 fWAR and has already started to form a strong case for MVP consideration.
Harper is set to enter free agency following the 2018 season and will almost undoubtedly test the waters in search of another mammoth deal. For now, however, he’ll continue setting records for the Nationals, and if all goes according to plan, help power them through another postseason run come October.