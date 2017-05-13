Video: Chris Sale strikes out 12 batters in record-tying performance

Only four major league pitchers have done it: Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and, for the second time in three seasons, Chris Sale. During Saturday’s 6-3 win against Tampa Bay, the Red Sox’ left-hander delivered 12 strikeouts to the Rays, marking his seventh consecutive outing with 10 or more strikeouts.
Sale issued two walks and three runs over seven innings, losing a couple of at-bats to home runs by Logan Morrison and Kevin Kiermaier. He struck out the side in the third and scattered the remaining nine strikeouts over the other six frames, coming just one strikeout shy of his season-high total and marking his third 12+ strikeout performance in 2017. If Sale can deliver another 10+ strikeouts in his next scheduled start, he’ll tie both Pedro Martinez’s 1999 record and his own 2015 record of eight consecutive appearances with at least 10 whiffs.
The Red Sox rallied behind Sale’s record-tying appearance, putting up six runs on Mookie Betts‘ two-run homer and RBI double and three runs from Deven Marrero and Xander Bogaerts. With the win, the Sox sit just four games back of the division lead behind the Orioles and second-place Yankees.
The Nationals signed star outfielder Bryce Harper to a one-year contract extension through 2018, the team announced on Saturday. Terms of the extension have not been formally released, but according to reports from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, they include a $21.65 million salary and an additional $1 million bonus if Harper secures another MVP title. Per Heyman, it projects to be Major League Baseball’s biggest one-year salary bump for a would-be arbitration-eligible player.
However you slice it, it’s a huge chunk of change for one of the league’s most valuable players. Harper slugged his way to a cumulative 23 fWAR for the Nationals over the last five years, earning four All-Star nominations, a Silver Slugger award, and NL Rookie of the Year and MVP honors to boot. While he hasn’t yet returned to the record-setting pace he maintained in 2015, replete with 42 home runs and a .330/.460/.649 batting line, he’s been one of the most consistent and productive hitters in either league. Through his first 31 games of the 2017 season, the 24-year-old is batting a tremendous .372/.496/.717 with 10 home runs and 2.4 fWAR and has already started to form a strong case for MVP consideration.
Harper is set to enter free agency following the 2018 season and will almost undoubtedly test the waters in search of another mammoth deal. For now, however, he’ll continue setting records for the Nationals, and if all goes according to plan, help power them through another postseason run come October.
Mariners’ right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation, per an official announcement by the team on Saturday. Iwakuma had been battling knee and shoulder pain over the last week and was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday (retroactive to May 7) after a preliminary evaluation revealed inflammation in his pitching shoulder. The diagnosis was confirmed on Friday by Dr. Ed Khalfayan.
It’s been a rough start to the season for the 36-year-old righty, who posted a 4.35 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 4.6 SO/9 over his first 31 innings in Seattle. He’s coming off of some career-high numbers in 2016, during which he racked up a career-best 16 wins and a career-worst 4.12 ERA and 6.6 SO/9 rate through 199 innings. This is the first significant injury he’s seen since 2015, when he missed the first half of the season with a strained lat muscle.
The Mariners look significantly worse for wear after losing over half of their 2017 rotation to various injuries. James Paxton (left forearm strain) is scheduled to return to the rotation sometime in the next week or two, though it stands to reason that the club would take things slowly with one of their best pitchers. Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) and Drew Smyly (left flexor strain) are working with longer timetables for recovery, and neither are likely to see the mound before June. In the meantime, the Mariners will roll with right-hander Ryan Weber, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make his season debut against the Blue Jays on Saturday.