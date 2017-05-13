Rich Hill’s blister will determine whether he stays in Dodgers’ rotation

Dodgers’ left-hander Rich Hill is scheduled to rejoin the rotation on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts announced on Friday. What happens after Tuesday hinges entirely on Hill’s performance — specifically, whether he can continue to build on his strong start to the season and do so without re-aggravating the blister on his pitching hand. If all goes well, the southpaw is likely to stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future; if not, Roberts suggested that Hill might find himself in the bullpen.
It’s been an up-and-down season for the 37-year-old, who allowed four runs in 2/3 innings during a rehab start in High-A Rancho Cucamonga last week. He recovered with a much more impressive outing on Wednesday, tossing five scoreless innings with three walks and three strikeouts. While he’s already gone on the 10-day disabled list twice this season due to persistent blister issues, he appears to have made a full recovery at this point in the season. Given the lefty’s tumultuous history, however, that’s not saying much. It’ll take more than one start to prove he’s regained both his health and his effectiveness on a long-term basis.
Should things go south on Tuesday, the Dodgers could revisit the idea of transferring Hill to a bullpen role. There’s no word yet on whether the transition would be temporary or permanent, but as Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register remarked last month, it could help the club manage Hill’s blister issues better. The lefty hasn’t pitched in relief since 2014, when he split the season between the Angels’ and Yankees’ bullpens, and currently carries a career 4.38 ERA and 1.86 SO/BB rate over 86 1/3 innings as a reliever.
Rangers’ general manager Jon Daniels is in Japan for a special scouting trip this week, according to reports from MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan, among others. Daniels, along with assistant GM Josh Boyd and team scouts Joe Furukawa and Hajime Watabe, are taking an extended look at Japanese pitcher/slugger Shohei Otani.
Otani is the top talent in Nippon Professional Baseball and very well may be one of the top talents in Major League Baseball if he chooses to continue his career in the United States. He’s been out of the Nippon-Ham Fighters’ lineup for nearly five weeks due to a lingering thigh injury, but was able to hold a workout session prior to the Fighters’ game, where the Rangers were reportedly in attendance.
There’s still some ambiguity surrounding Otani’s move to Major League Baseball. Last month, a 60 Minutes interview with the young star revealed that Otani was considering a transition as early as 2018, even in light of current league rules, which cap the posting fees at $20 million and stipulate hard salary caps for any international player under 25 years old. The Rangers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram adds, are likely trying to build some goodwill with the young pitcher ahead of the decision process, and may even have an advantage due to one special relationship with another Texas pitcher:
Otani and Darvish are friends and off-season training partners. Otani considers Darvish to be his mentor. Speculation among the Japanese writers covering MLB is that the Rangers could greatly enhance their chances at signing Otani if they are able to keep Darvish, who hits free agency after this season.
Even if the Rangers successfully retain Darvish, however, they won’t be the only team competing for Otani’s services over the next couple of years. Daniels may have a leg up for the time being, but the Babe Ruth of Japanese baseball is sure to attract considerable interest around the league as his MLB arrival date draws near.
Tigers’ outfielder J.D. Martinez is poised to make his season debut after being activated off the 10-day disabled list on Friday. He was diagnosed with a Lisfranc ligament sprain in his right foot back in mid-March, when he rolled his foot while trying to make a catch during a Grapefruit League game. He’s set to join the team on the road as they continue a four-game series against the Angels at 10:07 ET.
If Martinez’s return feels a little fast, that’s because it is. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that he initially wanted the right fielder to take a few more reps in Triple-A before making a return to the majors. That timetable was scrapped when fellow outfielder Jim Adduci suffered an oblique injury during batting practice on Thursday and forced Ausmus to rearrange his outfield options. By Ausmus’ calculations, Martinez saw over 50 at-bats during extended spring training and multiple stints at Triple-A Toledo and High-A Lakeland, and should be healthy enough to man right field in Adduci’s absence. The team is likely to take things slow with the 29-year-old outfielder, however, at least until they’re confident that his foot won’t cause additional problems.
Martinez went 1-for-15 with Toledo this spring, collecting one home run, two RBI and two walks in four games. He hit his second home run in High-A Lakeland, going 3-for-8 with another two RBI in his final two rehab appearances. He’s coming off of his third full season with the Tigers, during which he batted a solid .307/.373/.535 with 22 home runs and a .908 OPS over 460 PA.