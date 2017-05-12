Tigers activate J.D. Martinez from the disabled list

Tigers’ outfielder J.D. Martinez is poised to make his season debut after being activated off the 10-day disabled list on Friday. He was diagnosed with a Lisfranc ligament sprain in his right foot back in mid-March, when he rolled his foot while trying to make a catch during a Grapefruit League game. He’s set to join the team on the road as they continue a four-game series against the Angels at 10:07 ET.
If Martinez’s return feels a little fast, that’s because it is. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that he initially wanted the right fielder to take a few more reps in Triple-A before making a return to the majors. That timetable was scrapped when fellow outfielder Jim Adduci suffered an oblique injury during batting practice on Thursday and forced Ausmus to rearrange his outfield options. By Ausmus’ calculations, Martinez saw over 50 at-bats during extended spring training and multiple stints at Triple-A Toledo and High-A Lakeland, and should be healthy enough to man right field in Adduci’s absence. The team is likely to take things slow with the 29-year-old outfielder, however, at least until they’re confident that his foot won’t cause additional problems.
Martinez went 1-for-15 with Toledo this spring, collecting one home run, two RBI and two walks in four games. He hit his second home run in High-A Lakeland, going 3-for-8 with another two RBI in his final two rehab appearances. He’s coming off of his third full season with the Tigers, during which he batted a solid .307/.373/.535 with 22 home runs and a .908 OPS over 460 PA.
Mets’ closer Jeurys Familia underwent surgery on Friday, per a team announcement. Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 11, but no details pertaining to the specifics of the procedure or the right-hander’s estimated return date have been revealed yet. An arterial clot was discovered in his right shoulder on Thursday, though general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters that Familia had been experiencing symptoms prior to Wednesday’s outing against the Giants.
Whether or not Familia will return before the end of the season is pure speculation at this point, but similar injuries have typically taken several months of rehab. Newsday’s Marc Carig spoke to former Mets’ right-hander Dillon Gee, who was also diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder back in 2012. “This stuff can get pretty serious,” Gee told Carig. “But if you want to play again, you have to address the cause.”
Familia pitched through just 9 1/3 innings this season, delivering a 3.86 ERA, three saves, a 7.7 BB/9 and 9.6 SO/9 in 11 appearances. He racked up an impressive 77 2/3 innings during his 2016 run, nearly tying his 78-inning career-high mark, but looks unlikely to match that total again this season after serving a 15-game suspension for domestic violence charges and rehabbing an injured arm.
Without their closer, the Mets are expected to revert to a seven-man bullpen, though it doesn’t sound like another acquisition is entirely out of the question. If anyone is poised to add depth this early in the season, it’s the Mets. They’ve lost nine players to the disabled list since the start of the year, including Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Travis d'Arnaud and Steven Matz, among several others.
Jeff Francoeur has not officially retired, but nor has he attracted any interest from any clubs, so out in the wilderness he wanders, the world’s friendliest, most positive free agent.
But assuming no club comes a-calling before early June, he’ll have something to do: according to Mark Bowman, he’s going to be a commentator for some Braves games on Fox Sports South. His first game will be June 5.
He’ll probably do pretty well in the role. I’ve talked to him a few times now and he comes across as a thoughtful guy who thinks about what he’s going to say rather than merely spouting cliches. He’s well-spoken and telegenic. Based on his skills and faults as a player I don’t imagine he’ll have super insightful things to say about plate discipline or the whole batter-pitcher dance, but he may have a lot to say about defense. That’s just a guess, of course. After all, Joe Morgan might’ve had the highest baseball IQ in baseball history as a player but it never really translated to his commentator work. Maybe Frenchie will be a revelation.
Either way, he can’t be worse than Joe Simpson, who has been sitting in that chair for decades offering something far less than great insight. As such I welcome Jeff Francoeur to the Braves broadcast booth.