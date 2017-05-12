The Mets are considering a Tim Tebow promotion

Here are the scores: Here are the highlights:

Red Sox 4, Brewers 1: It was 1-1 in the top of the ninth when Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer and that took care of that. It was Betts’ third homer in the past four games. He went 7-for-11 with eight RBI and five runs scored in the series. John Farrell on Betts: “He’s certainly impacting the baseball.” Which sounds like what an alien from Proxima Centauri would say via his language chip in an effort to fit in among the humans talking bout baseball, only to have them realize something was just a . . . tad off.

Royals 6, Rays 0: Jason Vargas tossed seven shutout innings to move his record to 5-1 and lower his ERA to 1.01. Talk about a nice season coming out of nowhere. And it’s his free agency walk year too, so the dude is making himself a lot of money right now. A dude having a lot of trouble? Kevin Kiermaier. Whit Merrifield knocked a single to center that turned into a little league home run when the guy who most think is the best center fielder in baseball let the ball go under his glove:

That was the third error of the series for Kiermaier, and the second time in the series a ball just rolled under his glove like that to allow a little league homer. Strange to see a guy with catlike reflexes get a case of the fielding yips like this.

Astros 3, Yankees 2: Houston took a 3-0 lead thanks to a Carlos Correa two-run homer and a George Springer RBI single. The Yankees scored one on a catcher’s interference call in the fifth. In the ninth, New York put runners on second and third and Gary Sanchez hit a single to left. That scored Aaron Hicks. Jacoby Ellsbury, who was on second, was waved home. Jake Marisnick fielded Sanchez’s hit, fired home a perfect strike and nailed Ellsbury at the plate to end the game:

Bad send. Slow run. Bad slide. Great throw.

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2: Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run and Justin Smoak hit a solo shot and drove in four. Marco Estrada got touched for two runs on a Nelson Cruz homer in the first but then settled down and held the M’s scoreless for the next five innings. The M’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

Rangers 5, Padres 2: San Diego led 2-0 in the eighth when Mike Napoli hit a solo homer. San Diego and Texas were tied 2-2 in the ninth when Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer, ending it. It was Napoli’s fourth career walkoff homer. Party at Napoli’s.

Twins 7, White Sox 6: Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI double and Miguel Sano and Brian Dozier each hit solo shots. The Twins built an early 6-0 lead and Chicago made it close, but ultimately dropped their fifth straight.

Rockies 10, Dodgers 7: Colorado built a 10-0 lead by the fourth inning. The Dodgers chipped away at that lead, but in Colorado you need more than to chip to dig yourself out. You need a backhoe. Of the ten runs the Rockies scored off Hyun-Jin Ryu, only five were earned, but really, you walk six dudes in four innings in Coors Field you’re lucky to only give up ten.

Diamondbacks 2, Pirates 1: Zack Greinke took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, only to see it broken up by a Gregory Polanco solo homer. That’s the only hit the Pirates would get all night, however, as Greinke struck out 11 over eight and Fernando Rodney saved it in the ninth. Greinke is putting together a nice bounceback season.

Tigers 7, Angels 1: Michael Fulmer shut the Angels down, including holding Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Kole Calhoun to a combined 0-for-12. Justin Upton hit a first-inning three-run homer that, it would turn out, ended the game before it started. Andrew Romine hit an early homer of his own. Angels pitcher J.C. Ramirez on giving up the Upton shot, which came on a slider out over the plate:”I hang it, they bang it.” That’s some good postgame quote. Hell of a lot better than some baloney about his failure to “execute pitches.”

Reds 3, Giants 2: The Reds were down 1-0 and 2-1 and won it. No, those aren’t monumental comebacks, but when you got a lot of young guys it’s amazing how easily they can wither. Zack Cozart had hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to score the go-ahead run that proved to be the game winner.

Orioles vs. Nationals — POSTPONED:

