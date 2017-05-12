Getty Images

Marlins yell at “Marlins Man” after one of his “Mermaids” flashed her cleavage on camera

By Craig CalcaterraMay 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

You know Marlins Man, right? He’s the guy — real name Laurence Levy — who got D-level famous a few years back for showing up at playoff and World Series games is primo behind-home-plate seats while wearing orange Marlins gear despite those games not involving the Marlins.

He has milked his “fame” to a pretty decent degree. If you happen to be at the high-profile games he attends, you’ll note that he gets interviewed by the media and a line of fans forms to see him and have their picture taken with him. I talked to him for 30 seconds at the World Series a couple of years ago. He’s kind of obnoxious. What anyone sees in him apart from “huh, he gets good seats” is beyond me, but then again there’s a lot I don’t understand about America these days so maybe I’m the problem.

Anyway, back at his home turf, Marlins Park, he has taken to having young women in tight t-shirts sitting next to him. He calls them “Marlins Man’s Mermaids.” The other night, as the Marlins played the Cardinals, one of them decided to pull the front of her shirt down in an effort to distract Brett Cecil with her, um, décolletage:

No word as to what Cecil thought of it, but the Marlins didn’t much appreciate it. From the New York Post:

“I didn’t know what happened,” Levy told The Post over the phone Thursday. “When I came back, people were like, ‘Did you hear what happened?’ Then the Marlins sent me a text message, ‘You need to keep you girls under control, they cannot be flashing on TV it’s not appropriate. Bringing them is one thing to have fun, but the actions aren’t good for the image and we can’t condone it.’”

For what it’s worth the Mermaid in question claims she had no idea that she’d be on TV:

“To be honest, I was caught off guard. I was sitting and watching the game and we had a couple guys on base and we were just kind of talking and laughing and we thought it’d be kind of a funny distraction to get the pitcher’s attention and see if it would help, so that’s kind of what we did,” Korinna said. “But we didn’t think we were on camera.”

That’s very hard to believe, as anyone who has ever seen a baseball game knows that the people behind home plate are on TV all the time. She must think we’re a bunch of boobs.

In any event, this will all be Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush’s problem soon, so I hope they’re keeping abreast of these developments.

Jeff Francoeur to get a tryout as a Braves TV analyst

By Craig CalcaterraMay 12, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Jeff Francoeur has not officially retired, but nor has he attracted any interest from any clubs, so out in the wilderness he wanders, the world’s friendliest, most positive free agent.

But assuming no club comes a-calling before early June, he’ll have something to do: according to Mark Bowman, he’s going to be a commentator for some Braves games on Fox Sports South. His first game will be June 5.

He’ll probably do pretty well in the role. I’ve talked to him a few times now and he comes across as a thoughtful guy who thinks about what he’s going to say rather than merely spouting cliches. He’s well-spoken and telegenic. Based on his skills and faults as a player I don’t imagine he’ll have super insightful things to say about plate discipline or the whole batter-pitcher dance, but he may have a lot to say about defense. That’s just a guess, of course. After all, Joe Morgan might’ve had the highest baseball IQ in baseball history as a player but it never really translated to his commentator work. Maybe Frenchie will be a revelation.

Either way, he can’t be worse than Joe Simpson, who has been sitting in that chair for decades offering something far less than great insight. As such I welcome Jeff Francoeur to the Braves broadcast booth.

Twins to promote Jose Berrios

By Craig CalcaterraMay 12, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

Yesterday we posted about the Twins’ alleged lack of interest in bringing up top prospect Jose Berrios in the short term. Scratch that. They’re doing it. He’s being called up and will start for the Twins on Saturday.

Berrios did not impress in his partial season in the majors last year, posting a 8.02 ERA and walking everyone on the planet in 14 starts. He’s been fantastic at Triple-A Rochester so far this season, however, posting a 1.13 ERA with 39/8 K/BB ratio in 39.2 innings in his first six starts.

While the Twins could’ve gotten an extra year of control over him if they had waited until June 27 to call him up, they’ve got some serious rotation issues at the moment. They’re also contending, sitting in a tie for first place in the AL Central thanks, mostly, to a potent offense, so his arm would be a welcome addition.