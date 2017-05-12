Jon Daniels traveled to Japan to evaluate Shohei Otani

Rangers’ general manager Jon Daniels is in Japan for a special scouting trip this week, according to reports from MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan, among others. Daniels, along with assistant GM Josh Boyd and team scouts Joe Furukawa and Hajime Watabe, are taking an extended look at Japanese pitcher/slugger Shohei Otani.
Otani is the top talent in Nippon Professional Baseball and very well may be one of the top talents in Major League Baseball if he chooses to continue his career in the United States. He’s been out of the Nippon-Ham Fighters’ lineup for nearly five weeks due to a lingering thigh injury, but was able to hold a workout session prior to the Fighters’ game, where the Rangers were reportedly in attendance.
There’s still some ambiguity surrounding Otani’s move to Major League Baseball. Last month, a 60 Minutes interview with the young star revealed that Otani was considering a transition as early as 2018, even in light of current league rules, which cap the posting fees at $20 million and stipulate hard salary caps for any international player under 25 years old. The Rangers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram adds, are likely trying to build some goodwill with the young pitcher ahead of the decision process, and may even have an advantage due to one special relationship with another Texas pitcher:
Otani and Darvish are friends and off-season training partners. Otani considers Darvish to be his mentor. Speculation among the Japanese writers covering MLB is that the Rangers could greatly enhance their chances at signing Otani if they are able to keep Darvish, who hits free agency after this season.
Even if the Rangers successfully retain Darvish, however, they won’t be the only team competing for Otani’s services over the next couple of years. Daniels may have a leg up for the time being, but the Babe Ruth of Japanese baseball is sure to attract considerable interest around the league as his MLB arrival date draws near.
Tigers’ outfielder J.D. Martinez is poised to make his season debut after being activated off the 10-day disabled list on Friday. He was diagnosed with a Lisfranc ligament sprain in his right foot back in mid-March, when he rolled his foot while trying to make a catch during a Grapefruit League game. He’s set to join the team on the road as they continue a four-game series against the Angels at 10:07 ET.
If Martinez’s return feels a little fast, that’s because it is. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that he initially wanted the right fielder to take a few more reps in Triple-A before making a return to the majors. That timetable was scrapped when fellow outfielder Jim Adduci suffered an oblique injury during batting practice on Thursday and forced Ausmus to rearrange his outfield options. By Ausmus’ calculations, Martinez saw over 50 at-bats during extended spring training and multiple stints at Triple-A Toledo and High-A Lakeland, and should be healthy enough to man right field in Adduci’s absence. The team is likely to take things slow with the 29-year-old outfielder, however, at least until they’re confident that his foot won’t cause additional problems.
Martinez went 1-for-15 with Toledo this spring, collecting one home run, two RBI and two walks in four games. He hit his second home run in High-A Lakeland, going 3-for-8 with another two RBI in his final two rehab appearances. He’s coming off of his third full season with the Tigers, during which he batted a solid .307/.373/.535 with 22 home runs and a .908 OPS over 460 PA.
Mets’ closer Jeurys Familia underwent surgery on Friday, per a team announcement. Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 11, but no details pertaining to the specifics of the procedure or the right-hander’s estimated return date have been revealed yet. An arterial clot was discovered in his right shoulder on Thursday, though general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters that Familia had been experiencing symptoms prior to Wednesday’s outing against the Giants.
Whether or not Familia will return before the end of the season is pure speculation at this point, but similar injuries have typically taken several months of rehab. Newsday’s Marc Carig spoke to former Mets’ right-hander Dillon Gee, who was also diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder back in 2012. “This stuff can get pretty serious,” Gee told Carig. “But if you want to play again, you have to address the cause.”
Familia pitched through just 9 1/3 innings this season, delivering a 3.86 ERA, three saves, a 7.7 BB/9 and 9.6 SO/9 in 11 appearances. He racked up an impressive 77 2/3 innings during his 2016 run, nearly tying his 78-inning career-high mark, but looks unlikely to match that total again this season after serving a 15-game suspension for domestic violence charges and rehabbing an injured arm.
Without their closer, the Mets are expected to revert to a seven-man bullpen, though it doesn’t sound like another acquisition is entirely out of the question. If anyone is poised to add depth this early in the season, it’s the Mets. They’ve lost nine players to the disabled list since the start of the year, including Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Travis d'Arnaud and Steven Matz, among several others.