Jeff Francoeur to get a tryout as a Braves TV analyst

Jeff Francoeur has not officially retired, but nor has he attracted any interest from any clubs, so out in the wilderness he wanders, the world’s friendliest, most positive free agent.
But assuming no club comes a-calling before early June, he’ll have something to do: according to Mark Bowman, he’s going to be a commentator for some Braves games on Fox Sports South. His first game will be June 5.
He’ll probably do pretty well in the role. I’ve talked to him a few times now and he comes across as a thoughtful guy who thinks about what he’s going to say rather than merely spouting cliches. He’s well-spoken and telegenic. Based on his skills and faults as a player I don’t imagine he’ll have super insightful things to say about plate discipline or the whole batter-pitcher dance, but he may have a lot to say about defense. That’s just a guess, of course. After all, Joe Morgan might’ve had the highest baseball IQ in baseball history as a player but it never really translated to his commentator work. Maybe Frenchie will be a revelation.
Either way, he can’t be worse than Joe Simpson, who has been sitting in that chair for decades offering something far less than great insight. As such I welcome Jeff Francoeur to the Braves broadcast booth.