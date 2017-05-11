Kevin Kiermaier has had a rough few days

Kevin Kiermaier has won Gold Gloves in each of the last two seasons and even won the Platinum Glove in 2015, given to the best overall defensive player in each league. But even Gold and Platinum Glove winners make mistakes, as Kiermaier has shown over the last few days.

On Monday, in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals, Kiermaier attempted to corral a sharp grounder hit up the middle by Lorenzo Cain with a runner on second base in the top of the third inning of a 1-1 game. Kiermaier charged in on the ball to attempt to throw out Alcides Escobar at home, but the ball sneaked under his glove and rolled nearly all the way to the warning track. Cain circled the bases and scored standing up, giving the Royals a 3-1 lead.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The same thing happened to Kiermaier on Thursday afternoon in the series finale against the Royals. With the Royals already leading 4-0 in the top of the eighth, Jorge Bonifacio was on second base when Whit Merrifield hit a sharp grounder up the middle. Kiermaier again charged the ball but it sneaked under his glove and rolled all the way to the center field fence. Merrifield scored standing up, extending the Royals’ lead to 6-0. Kiermaier could only crouch in the outfield and put his face in his hands in shame.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meow.

