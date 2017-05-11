Kevin Kiermaier has had a rough few days

Kevin Kiermaier has won Gold Gloves in each of the last two seasons and even won the Platinum Glove in 2015, given to the best overall defensive player in each league. But even Gold and Platinum Glove winners make mistakes, as Kiermaier has shown over the last few days.
On Monday, in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals, Kiermaier attempted to corral a sharp grounder hit up the middle by Lorenzo Cain with a runner on second base in the top of the third inning of a 1-1 game. Kiermaier charged in on the ball to attempt to throw out Alcides Escobar at home, but the ball sneaked under his glove and rolled nearly all the way to the warning track. Cain circled the bases and scored standing up, giving the Royals a 3-1 lead.
The same thing happened to Kiermaier on Thursday afternoon in the series finale against the Royals. With the Royals already leading 4-0 in the top of the eighth, Jorge Bonifacio was on second base when Whit Merrifield hit a sharp grounder up the middle. Kiermaier again charged the ball but it sneaked under his glove and rolled all the way to the center field fence. Merrifield scored standing up, extending the Royals’ lead to 6-0. Kiermaier could only crouch in the outfield and put his face in his hands in shame.
The Blue Jays have placed starter Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation and recalled pitcher Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports.
Liriano struggled in his last two starts, allowing 10 runs in a total of 5 2/3 innings. As Davidi notes, the lefty has also seen a decline in his fastball velocity, creating cause for concern.
The list of injured Jays grows ever longer. Liriano joins fellow starters J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez on the DL along with Josh Donaldson, Russell Martin, and Troy Tulowitzki. Sanchez is expected to return on Sunday. Mike Bolsinger will take Liriano’s spot in the rotation temporarily.
The Mets have already lost Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes to injury. Add one more key component to the pile: closer Jeurys Familia
The Mets just announced that Familia was examined today by doctors at the Hospital for Special Surgery and diagnosed with an arterial clot is his right shoulder. He’ll fly to St. Louis to undergo further tests and may have to undergo surgery. There is no comment as to the timeline for his absence, either with or without surgery.
This is terrible news for the Mets, obviously. Despite yesterday’s blown save, Familia has been among baseball’s top relievers over the past three years. This year he got off to a late start due to a suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy, having pitched in only 11 games. Addison Reed, who filled in for Familia as Mets closer during his suspension, will likely move back into the ninth inning role.