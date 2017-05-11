Jonathan Villar shrewdly dropped a line drive to get a double play

The Red Sox, leading 1-0 over the Brewers in the top of the third inning on Thursday afternoon, had a runner on first base and one out facing starter Jimmy Nelson. Mitch Moreland lined a 1-2 fastball up the middle. With the infield shifted, second baseman Jonathan Villar appeared to catch the line drive, but with his back turned to the infield, the ball trickled out of his glove. Villar quickly shoveled the ball to shortstop Orlando Arcia, who quickly fired the ball to first base to complete the 4-6-3 double play.
Xander Bogaerts, who was on first base, was confused by the whole situation. Red Sox manager John Farrell came out to argue that Villar intentionally dropped the line drive. If the umpires agreed, Moreland would be out but Bogaerts would stay on first base according to rule 6.05(l). The umpires did not agree, so the inning ended on Villar’s shrewd double play.
Watching the video, especially in slow motion, it does appear that Villar intentionally dropped the line drive, so he probably got away with that one. It didn’t matter, though, as the Red Sox won 4-1.
Twins pitching prospect Jose Berrios had an uninspiring debut last season, posting an 8.02 ERA with an equally ugly 49/35 K/BB ratio in 58 1/3 innings across 14 starts last season. But the 22-year-old has been utterly dominant at Triple-A Rochester so far this season, compiling a minuscule 1.13 ERA with a markedly better 39/8 K/BB ratio in 39 2/3 innings spanning six starts.
As Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports, however, the Twins are in no rush to promote Berrios to the majors. Chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said, “I think Jose’s done a really nice job. Clearly he’s performed. We feel he’s taking steps in the right direction.”
Berardino notes that if the Twins wait until June 27 to promote Berrios, the team will be able to control him for another year. That means he won’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season assuming he stays in the majors for good after his next promotion.
The Twins, of course, are not breaking any new ground by manipulating a player’s service time. Hopefully, though, the practice comes to an end the next time the owners and players’ union negotiate the next collective bargaining agreement. As it stands now, teams are incentivized to keep their best players in the minors, which is bad for all involved, except the journeyman pitchers like Nick Tepesch who wind up getting extra starts. The fans are deprived of seeing one of their favorite players, the player himself has his earning potential artificially depressed, and the team isn’t able to put its best 25-man roster together.
Kevin Kiermaier has won Gold Gloves in each of the last two seasons and even won the Platinum Glove in 2015, given to the best overall defensive player in each league. But even Gold and Platinum Glove winners make mistakes, as Kiermaier has shown over the last few days.
On Monday, in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals, Kiermaier attempted to corral a sharp grounder hit up the middle by Lorenzo Cain with a runner on second base in the top of the third inning of a 1-1 game. Kiermaier charged in on the ball to attempt to throw out Alcides Escobar at home, but the ball sneaked under his glove and rolled nearly all the way to the warning track. Cain circled the bases and scored standing up, giving the Royals a 3-1 lead.
The same thing happened to Kiermaier on Thursday afternoon in the series finale against the Royals. With the Royals already leading 4-0 in the top of the eighth, Jorge Bonifacio was on second base when Whit Merrifield hit a sharp grounder up the middle. Kiermaier again charged the ball but it sneaked under his glove and rolled all the way to the center field fence. Merrifield scored standing up, extending the Royals’ lead to 6-0. Kiermaier could only crouch in the outfield and put his face in his hands in shame.
Meow.