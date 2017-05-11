Jeurys Familia has a blood clot in his shoulder, may need surgery

The Mets have already lost Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes to injury. Add one more key component to the pile: closer Jeurys Familia
The Mets just announced that Familia was examined today by doctors at the Hospital for Special Surgery and diagnosed with an arterial clot is his right shoulder. He’ll fly to St. Louis to undergo further tests and may have to undergo surgery. There is no comment as to the timeline for his absence, either with or without surgery.
This is terrible news for the Mets, obviously. Despite yesterday’s blown save, Familia has been among baseball’s top relievers over the past three years. This year he got off to a late start due to a suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy, having pitched in only 11 games. Addison Reed, who filled in for Familia as Mets closer during his suspension, will likely move back into the ninth inning role.
The Mets took a 3-2 lead into the top of the ninth inning yesterday, but ended up blowing it by coughing up four runs to the Giants. The runs scored as a result of some bad command on the part of closer Jeruys Familia who walked a couple of guys and gave up a couple of hits and some bad defense by Wilmer Flores who threw away what could’ve been a double play ball. Stuff happens.
Except, at least according to one columnist, this was not a matter of stuff happening. According to Dave Lennon, it was Matt Harvey’s fault:
Because this is a Matt Harvey World, and the Mets just happen to be living in it since the heartbroken pitcher went AWOL, we can partly blame Wednesday’s 6-5 loss to the Giants on the residue from his club-hopping fiasco over the weekend.
And here’s why.
Read his column for the why, but here’s the short version: since Terry Collins decided to push Harvey to Friday, newcomer Tommy Milone had to start yesterday and that led to the loss. “But wait!” you say. “Milone was pretty good, allowing two runs over five innings!” Yes, but his mere presence, Lennon argues, caused Terry Collins to overmanage on Tuesday, using his best relievers despite having a 6-1 lead, assuming he was going to punt Wednesday’s game, so he damn well better win on Tuesday. That meant that Familia ended up pitching three days in a row and, thus, yesterday happened. All thanks to Matt Harvey’s club-hopping.
- Except, as Lennon admits, Familia had only thrown five pitches on Monday and ten Tuesday and said he wasn’t gassed.
- Except, as Lennon also admits, Familia has pitched on three days in a row often, having done so once already this season and seven times last year.
- Except the Mets could maybe have gotten out of the ninth with a win despite all of this if Wilmer Flores hadn’t thrown the ball away.
- Except Terry Collins’ choice to use a bunch of relievers with a five-run lead the day before is is own mistake, and the notion that he was doing so for fear of what might happen yesterday is both (a) a stretch; and (b) was directly contradicted by what Collins himself said. Indeed, if anything, wouldn’t Collins be more likely to NOT use his relievers on Tuesday if he was truly concerned about Milone on Wednesday? He’d expect a bullpen game, right?
I get that Matt Harvey did a bad thing and that he should feel bad and all of that, but suggesting that it’s his fault the Mets lost yesterday is, in my view, more of an exercise in search engine optimization and hopping on a hot story than it is an exercise in reasonable baseball analysis.
Matt Harvey is guilty of a lot of stuff, but he didn’t lost the game yesterday.
Back in 2012, Bobby Valentine managed the Boston Red Sox. It was an utter disaster for tons of reasons, but one of the dumbest things Valentine did was get into a war with David Ortiz. A war in which Valentine accused Ortiz of quitting on the Red Sox. This despite the fact that Ortiz suffered a serious foot injury and tried to come back early to help the struggling Sox, only to hurt himself again.
After the season, Valentine gave that interview in which he accused Ortiz of quitting. A couple of days later he had the nerve to text Ortiz and say that it was all being overblown and distorted by the media despite the fact that Valentine was not misquoted. He was on camera saying those things. Ortiz’s response was to muse that Valentine had mental issues.
Oritz has a memoir coming out called “Papi: My Story.” As one would expect, Ortiz has some feelings about his former manager. Sports Illustrated is running an excerpt of it today and it’s worth a read. Personally I’d rather hear Papi’s natural, uncensored version of it than the version that has obviously been softened by his co-author, Michael Holley, but it’s good stuff all the same.