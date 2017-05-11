David Ortiz rips Bobby Valentine in his new memoir

Back in 2012, Bobby Valentine managed the Boston Red Sox. It was an utter disaster for tons of reasons, but one of the dumbest things Valentine did was get into a war with David Ortiz. A war in which Valentine accused Ortiz of quitting on the Red Sox. This despite the fact that Ortiz suffered a serious foot injury and tried to come back early to help the struggling Sox, only to hurt himself again.

After the season, Valentine gave that interview in which he accused Ortiz of quitting. A couple of days later he had the nerve to text Ortiz and say that it was all being overblown and distorted by the media despite the fact that Valentine was not misquoted. He was on camera saying those things. Ortiz’s response was to muse that Valentine had mental issues.

Oritz has a memoir coming out called “Papi: My Story.” As one would expect, Ortiz has some feelings about his former manager. Sports Illustrated is running an excerpt of it today and it’s worth a read. Personally I’d rather hear Papi’s natural, uncensored version of it than the version that has obviously been softened by his co-author, Michael Holley, but it’s good stuff all the same.

