Craig Kimbrel pitched an immaculate ninth inning

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel entered Thursday’s series finale against the Brewers with one out in the eighth inning, tasked with keeping the game a 1-1 tie. The Brewers had a runner on first base as Matt Barnes walked Orlando Arcia, but Kimbrel was able to escape that and a Jonathan Villar single with a pair of strikeouts.

In the ninth, Kimbrel threw nine pitches — all strikes — to retire the side in order on strikeouts. That’s what’s known as an “immaculate inning.”

According to Wikipedia, it’s the second immaculate inning of the season. Drew Storen also accomplished the feat on April 18 against the Orioles. There was only one immaculate inning last year (Juan Nicasio) and two in 2015 (Mike Fiers, Santiago Casilla).

Kimbrel’s having a pretty great season so far. He’s boasting a 1.15 ERA with 10 saves and a 31/2 K/BB ratio in 15 2/3 innings.

