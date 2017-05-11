Athletics have narrowed down preferred ballpark sites to two

With the Oakland Raiders leaving town and the Golden State Warriors moving across the Bay to San Francisco, the momentum and enthusiasm for a new Oakland Athletics stadium has ratcheted up considerably. Now, Oakland Magazine reports, the A’s have narrowed down the potential sites for a new ballpark to two:
The Oakland A’s are now focusing on two sites in the city for a new ballpark: Laney College near Lake Merritt and Howard Terminal on the waterfront next to Jack London Square, according to four knowledgeable sources. Two of those sources say the Laney College property has edged into the lead as the team’s preferred spot.
Laney College area is close to downtown between Interstate 880 and Lake Merritt and near a BART station. According to the article, the preferred site is the Peralta Community College site noted on this map:
Oakland folks: weigh in to give your thoughts about that site, would ya?
The secondary site, Howard Terminal, is close to the waterway that leads into the Bay, but is farther from public transportation. There are concerns about heavily-used railroad tracks near there, however, which fans would have to cross in order to get to games.
The article says that the Laney College site seems to be preferred based on public polling being conducted by the A’s which focuses more heavily on that site, but A’s president Dave Kaval told Oakland Magazine that all three sites — these two and the Coliseum site — are all still on the table. He would not be likely to admit that one site is preferred over others, however, as the club wouldn’t want to tip its hand in negotiations.
Either way, the club is supposed to announce a site selection by the end of the year. What they’ll do, I have no idea. All I hope is that they choose a site that is 100% unable to be used by the Oakland Raiders if and when they come back from Las Vegas, once again looking to squat on A’s property.
Kevin Kiermaier has won Gold Gloves in each of the last two seasons and even won the Platinum Glove in 2015, given to the best overall defensive player in each league. But even Gold and Platinum Glove winners make mistakes, as Kiermaier has shown over the last few days.
On Monday, in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals, Kiermaier attempted to corral a sharp grounder hit up the middle by Lorenzo Cain with a runner on second base in the top of the third inning of a 1-1 game. Kiermaier charged in on the ball to attempt to throw out Alcides Escobar at home, but the ball sneaked under his glove and rolled nearly all the way to the warning track. Cain circled the bases and scored standing up, giving the Royals a 3-1 lead.
The same thing happened to Kiermaier on Thursday afternoon in the series finale against the Royals. With the Royals already leading 4-0 in the top of the eighth, Jorge Bonifacio was on second base when Whit Merrifield hit a sharp grounder up the middle. Kiermaier again charged the ball but it sneaked under his glove and rolled all the way to the center field fence. Merrifield scored standing up, extending the Royals’ lead to 6-0. Kiermaier could only crouch in the outfield and put his face in his hands in shame.
Meow.
The Blue Jays have placed starter Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation and recalled pitcher Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports.
Liriano struggled in his last two starts, allowing 10 runs in a total of 5 2/3 innings. As Davidi notes, the lefty has also seen a decline in his fastball velocity, creating cause for concern.
The list of injured Jays grows ever longer. Liriano joins fellow starters J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez on the DL along with Josh Donaldson, Russell Martin, and Troy Tulowitzki. Sanchez is expected to return on Sunday. Mike Bolsinger will take Liriano’s spot in the rotation temporarily.