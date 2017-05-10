Twins claim Adam Wilk off waivers from the Mets

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Twins announced on Wednesday that the club claimed pitcher Adam Wilk off waivers from the Mets.

Wilk, 29, started on Sunday for the Mets against the Marlins in place of Matt Harvey, who had been suspended by the team for three games. The lefty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Wilk has a shot at joining the Twins’ starting rotation on a regular basis, pitching behind Nick Tepesch.

