Twins claim Adam Wilk off waivers from the Mets

The Twins announced on Wednesday that the club claimed pitcher Adam Wilk off waivers from the Mets.
Wilk, 29, started on Sunday for the Mets against the Marlins in place of Matt Harvey, who had been suspended by the team for three games. The lefty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Wilk has a shot at joining the Twins’ starting rotation on a regular basis, pitching behind Nick Tepesch.
Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel entered Thursday’s series finale against the Brewers with one out in the eighth inning, tasked with keeping the game a 1-1 tie. The Brewers had a runner on first base as Matt Barnes walked Orlando Arcia, but Kimbrel was able to escape that and a Jonathan Villar single with a pair of strikeouts.
In the ninth, Kimbrel threw nine pitches — all strikes — to retire the side in order on strikeouts. That’s what’s known as an “immaculate inning.”
According to Wikipedia, it’s the second immaculate inning of the season. Drew Storen also accomplished the feat on April 18 against the Orioles. There was only one immaculate inning last year (Juan Nicasio) and two in 2015 (Mike Fiers, Santiago Casilla).
Kimbrel’s having a pretty great season so far. He’s boasting a 1.15 ERA with 10 saves and a 31/2 K/BB ratio in 15 2/3 innings.
The Red Sox, leading 1-0 over the Brewers in the top of the third inning on Thursday afternoon, had a runner on first base and one out facing starter Jimmy Nelson. Mitch Moreland lined a 1-2 fastball up the middle. With the infield shifted, second baseman Jonathan Villar appeared to catch the line drive, but with his back turned to the infield, the ball trickled out of his glove. Villar quickly shoveled the ball to shortstop Orlando Arcia, who quickly fired the ball to first base to complete the 4-6-3 double play.
Xander Bogaerts, who was on first base, was confused by the whole situation. Red Sox manager John Farrell came out to argue that Villar intentionally dropped the line drive. If the umpires agreed, Moreland would be out but Bogaerts would stay on first base according to rule 6.05(l). The umpires did not agree, so the inning ended on Villar’s shrewd double play.
Watching the video, especially in slow motion, it does appear that Villar intentionally dropped the line drive, so he probably got away with that one. It didn’t matter, though, as the Red Sox won 4-1.