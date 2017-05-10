Seth Maness is back in the majors less than nine months after elbow surgery

The Royals announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday. The club selected the contracts of relievers Al Albuquerque and Seth Maness from Triple-A Omaha. To create roster space, the Royals designated infielder Christian Colon and 1B/OF Peter O’Brien for assignment and optioned pitcher Jake Junis to Omaha.
Maness, 28, is the big story here. The right-hander is back less than nine months after undergoing primary repair surgery on his right elbow. Primary repair surgery is an alternative to Tommy John surgery that involves “repair and buttressing” of the existing ligament at the bone as opposed to reconstruction of the ligament, as Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explained in January.
Maness made three rehab appearances with Omaha, giving up a run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings. If Maness can stay healthy, the procedure he underwent could become an option for more and more pitchers who may not be able to afford missing one or two years to Tommy John surgery.
Update (5:22 PM ET): Jinx! Kris Bryant laced a line drive double down the left field line to start off the seventh inning, ending Marquez’s bid for a no-hitter.
*
The unlikely is in progress: a Rockies pitcher, German Marquez, is two-thirds of the way through a no-hitter against the Cubs, the defending World Series champs, at Coors Field. The Rockies have provided Marquez only one run of support, coming on an Ian Desmond sacrifice fly in the fourth inning off of Kyle Hendricks.
Marquez, 22, entered the afternoon with a 7.31 ERA through his first three starts. He compiled a 5.23 ERA in three starts and three relief appearances last year.
Ubaldo Jimenez was the first and only Rockies pitcher to throw a no-hitter, doing so on April 17, 2010 in Atlanta against the Braves. Only one no-hitter has been thrown at Coors Field, authored by Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo on September 17, 1996. The Cubs were last victims of a no-hitter on July 25, 2015 when Cole Hamels accomplished the feat in his final start with the Phillies.
We’ll keep you updated as Marquez attempts to navigate the final three innings.
The Twins announced on Wednesday that the club claimed pitcher Adam Wilk off waivers from the Mets.
Wilk, 29, started on Sunday for the Mets against the Marlins in place of Matt Harvey, who had been suspended by the team for three games. The lefty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Wilk has a shot at joining the Twins’ starting rotation on a regular basis, pitching behind Nick Tepesch.