MLB would like you to know about a baseball player named Derek Jeter

A lot of people say that Major League Baseball is bad at promoting its players. Bah. Take one look at MLB’s social media feed over the past several days and you’ll see that the league goes all-out to promote its stars. Indeed, they have built an entire campaign around one of its brightest stars this week.

They’ve created a bracket-style “competition” of his finest moments, complete with video highlights in case fans are unaware of his historic exploits. Fans can vote for the best moment, but the vote is just a red herring. This is all about the appreciation of a fantastic talent and the league’s efforts to bring him into the hearts and minds of baseball fans everywhere.

For example:

.@Yankees @Feinsand "History, with an exclamation point!” Derek Jeter joined the 3,000-hit club in grand style – of course this is a 1-seed. #Jeet16 pic.twitter.com/6cgnTitFNV — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2017

Derek Jeter didn’t give many speeches, but this one that closed out the old Yankee Stadium was tremendous. #Jeet16 pic.twitter.com/UYlbtXPKFd — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2017

The No. 1 overall seed, and the moment that got Derek Jeter his nickname – Mr. November. #Jeet16 pic.twitter.com/ZqpSIt8pCG — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2017

An obvious 1-seed in the DJ3K region: “History, with an exclamation point!” #Jeet16 pic.twitter.com/D67iACVion — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2017

We’re down to eight! Which moment was Derek Jeter’s most iconic? https://t.co/Sv6suCv8PJ You’re voting to settle the debate. #Jeet16. pic.twitter.com/9wx0WI2s4r — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2017

And on and on it goes. Indeed, I’ve counted no less than 19 video-laden tweets promoting Derek Jeter in the past three days. There may be many more, actually, as these are just the ones with the custom “Jeet16” hashtag.

It’s quite impressive. And actually sort of sobering. I mean, if the league is going THIS crazy to promote a player who retired three years ago, IMAGINE how amazingly intense it’s marketing guys who are actually playing right now! Guys whose actual games, if people see their highlights, will become appointment viewing which will, in turn, help grow the game now and in the future!

Really, if they’re selling a 40-something year-old former player no one can watch play live ever again, I bet MLB has a team of hundreds of social media gurus helping spread the appreciation of today’s biggest talents.

