MLB investigating the Dodgers over alleged discrimination against a war veteran

Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is investigating allegations that the Los Angeles Dodgers discriminated against Nick Francona, a former baseball operations employee and son of Indians manager Terry Francona, for seeking assistance from a veterans organization which helps with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and other ailments. Francona is a combat veteran, having served with the Marines in Afghanistan.
Francona was the Dodgers assistant director of player development, reporting to Gabe Kapler. He claims he received exemplary employee evaluations in his first year on the job and, in December 2015, was offered a contract extension. Soon after that, at the prompting of his mother, he reached out to Home Base, a Boston-area organization dedicated to helping veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI. Francona says his reason for reaching out was due to concussions he suffered in combat. Home Base is partnered with the Boston Red Sox and is one of many veterans organizations which Major League Baseball helps support.
While Kapler expressed support, Francona says that, in practice, his seeking treatment led to discrimination. Specifically, he claims that Kapler insisted that Francona take a leave of absence, despite him not requesting one and despite Francona telling Kapler that such a thing would create a stigma and would actually be counterproductive to his treatment. Francona said Kapler insisted, however, and it led to increasing acrimony. Francona was eventually removed from his position and was offered a role at the same salary in a different department. Francona declined the job, believing it was a demotion. Soon after he was asked to resign or be fired. He was terminated in April of 2016.
Francona has not sued the Dodgers and has, instead, tried to resolve the matter internally, in negotiations with the Dodgers and, now, MLB’s Department of Investigations. Despite this, the Dodgers have offered him money to settle the dispute. As Passan notes, MLB’s investigation is proceeding and could take a week or two.
The Phillies are playing the Mariners this afternoon. In the third inning, Phillies left fielder Aaron Altherr hit a three-run homer. Neat! Even neater, though, is that Altherr did that yesterday too. And the day before.
It’s not too common for guys to it three-run homers three games in a row. It’s the first time a Phillies player has done it since Mike Schmidt did in 1981. I couldn’t immediately find the all-time record for most three-run home run games in a row, but it can’t be much more than three, right?
Either way, a nice week for Altherr. Those three dingers. Eight extra-base hits in his last eight games. At the moment he’s hitting .347/.434/.708 and is on a 30-homer, 100-RBI pace.
That Ruben Amaro sure knew what he was doin’ when he was building this team, eh?
Ed Carroll of Cleveland Jewish News reports* that Indians owner Paul Dolan spoke at an event last week and, during a Q&A with audience members, revealed that Chief Wahoo is either on the way out or on its way to extreme marginalization. Dolan said that this is happening “faster than we’ve ever liked” because of the involvement of Commissioner Manfred. He characterized the timetable on all of that as “within a couple of years.”
As we’ve noted, Manfred and, by extension, Major League Baseball recently changed its stance on Wahoo from one in which he merely understood that some people find the logo offensive to having a clear desire for the Indians to chuck it. As Carroll notes, Dolan prefers some middle ground approach but it sounds as if there is more pressure being brought to bear on the Indians by Manfred than Dolan expected.
I’m not sure that there is a “middle ground” on racist caricatures. I’m not sure that anyone is free and clear of criticism if they, say, have the players not wear a sambo character on their caps yet sell shirts and stuff with it on them in the team store off the main concourse. I’m not sure how, if one team is banning fans for life for uttering racial slurs, another team is totally cool to let fans dress up in racially insensitive costumes, complete with redface. Racism is racism and wrong is wrong.
I guess Dolan thinks he’s going to get to that sort of compromise under pressure from Major League Baseball. If MLB can pressure Dolan like that, however, it ought to use that pressure to completely eliminate the logo, not to simply marginalize it.
*UPDATE: Originally this post said that Vince Grzegorek of Cleveland Scene reported Dolan’s comments. There was a post about this there, but Carroll and Cleveland Jewish News originally reported Dolan’s comments.