Marlins place Adeiny Hechavarria back on the disabled list

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria is back on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique, the club announced on Wednesday. It’s the same injury that caused him to miss time in April; he reaggravated it on Tuesday against the Cardinals.

In related roster moves, the Marlins designated pitcher Joe Gunkel for assignment and selected the contract of infielder Steve Lombardozzi from Triple-A New Orleans.

Hechavarria, 28, hit a solid .311/.311/.467 in 46 plate appearances since coming off of the disabled list for the first time. J.T. Riddle will handle everyday shortstop duties while Hechavarria is absent.

Just in the last week, the Marlins have lost infielders Martin Prado, Miguel Rojas, and Hechavarria to injuries.

Follow @Baer_Bill