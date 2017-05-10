Marlins place Adeiny Hechavarria back on the disabled list

Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria is back on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique, the club announced on Wednesday. It’s the same injury that caused him to miss time in April; he reaggravated it on Tuesday against the Cardinals.
In related roster moves, the Marlins designated pitcher Joe Gunkel for assignment and selected the contract of infielder Steve Lombardozzi from Triple-A New Orleans.
Hechavarria, 28, hit a solid .311/.311/.467 in 46 plate appearances since coming off of the disabled list for the first time. J.T. Riddle will handle everyday shortstop duties while Hechavarria is absent.
Just in the last week, the Marlins have lost infielders Martin Prado, Miguel Rojas, and Hechavarria to injuries.
Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez helped preserve starter German Marquez‘s bid for a no-hitter against the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon, making a superb diving catch in right field to rob opposing starter Kyle Hendricks of a single.
Behind in the count 0-1 with one out in the top of the sixth, Hendricks drove an inside fastball to the opposite field, appearing to have enough to break up Marquez’s no-hit bid. But Car-Go sprawled to his left, leaving his feet to make the grab. The catch earned a five-star rating from Statcast.
Marquez would get through the sixth having allowed no hits, but Kris Bryant promptly ended the dream with a leadoff double in the seventh. Marquez ended up going eight shutout innings as the Rockies blanked the Cubs 3-0.
Andrew Toles has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage in two weeks, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports. Toles suffered the injury running into the left field wall attempting to corral an Andrew McCutchen double on Tuesday against the Pirates.
Toles, 24, was hitting a solid .271/.314/.458 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 102 plate appearances. He joins a rather lengthy list of injured Dodgers, including Adrian Gonzalez, Logan Forsythe, Andrew Ethier, Rich Hill, Scott Kazmir, and Brandon McCarthy.
With Toles absent, Cody Bellinger is probably up in the big leagues to stay. Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger would go back to Triple-A Oklahoma City once the Dodgers’ outfield was back to full health, but that obviously isn’t the case. The 21-year-old rookie is hitting an incredible .320/.393/.680 with five home runs and 15 RBI in his first 56 PA.