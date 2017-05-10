Joaquin Benoit criticizes Pete Mackanin’s bullpen management

The Phillies’ bullpen has hit the skids as of late. On Tuesday against the Mariners, the ‘pen coughed up five runs in 5 1/3 innings. On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies bullpen surrendered eight runs in three innings of work versus the M’s. Joaquin Benoit was on the hook for five of those runs on Wednesday while recording only one out, giving up three walks, a single, and two doubles.
After the game, Benoit took full responsibility for his struggles, Ed Benkin of KYW Sports reports. But Benoit also criticized the way manager Pete Mackanin has handled the bullpen, moving pitchers in and out of various roles. For example, Jeanmar Gomez started the season as the closer, but was quickly taken out in favor of Benoit. Benoit struggled, so the role went to Hector Neris. Neris struggled, and now it’s been essentially a closer-by-committee, though the Phillies haven’t had many leads to protect in the ninth inning lately.
Benoit said, “I believe that if we have a set role, everybody will fall in place. Right now I think everybody is a different piece.” He added, “It would be better if everybody knows what their role is and when you are going to contribute. Right now, I’m all over the place. It’s a little consistency not just for the pitching staff, but the people that run it, too. It works if you find a place for everybody.”
After Wednesday’s outing, the 39-year-old Benoit is sporting a 5.79 ERA with a 14/10 K/BB ratio in 14 innings. The Phillies signed him to a one-year, $7.5 million contract in December to help buoy an otherwise mostly youthful bullpen, but that hasn’t been the case thus far.
Andrew Toles has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage in two weeks, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports. Toles suffered the injury running into the left field wall attempting to corral an Andrew McCutchen double on Tuesday against the Pirates.
Toles, 24, was hitting a solid .271/.314/.458 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 102 plate appearances. He joins a rather lengthy list of injured Dodgers, including Adrian Gonzalez, Logan Forsythe, Andrew Ethier, Rich Hill, Scott Kazmir, and Brandon McCarthy.
With Toles absent, Cody Bellinger is probably up in the big leagues to stay. Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger would go back to Triple-A Oklahoma City once the Dodgers’ outfield was back to full health, but that obviously isn’t the case. The 21-year-old rookie is hitting an incredible .320/.393/.680 with five home runs and 15 RBI in his first 56 PA.
Update (5:22 PM ET): Jinx! Kris Bryant laced a line drive double down the left field line to start off the seventh inning, ending Marquez’s bid for a no-hitter.
The unlikely is in progress: a Rockies pitcher, German Marquez, is two-thirds of the way through a no-hitter against the Cubs, the defending World Series champs, at Coors Field. The Rockies have provided Marquez only one run of support, coming on an Ian Desmond sacrifice fly in the fourth inning off of Kyle Hendricks.
Marquez, 22, entered the afternoon with a 7.31 ERA through his first three starts. He compiled a 5.23 ERA in three starts and three relief appearances last year.
Ubaldo Jimenez was the first and only Rockies pitcher to throw a no-hitter, doing so on April 17, 2010 in Atlanta against the Braves. Only one no-hitter has been thrown at Coors Field, authored by Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo on September 17, 1996. The Cubs were last victims of a no-hitter on July 25, 2015 when Cole Hamels accomplished the feat in his final start with the Phillies.
We’ll keep you updated as Marquez attempts to navigate the final three innings.