Indians owner says Chief Wahoo issue will be resolved “within a couple of years”

Vince Grzegorek of Cleveland Scene reports that Indians owner Paul Dolan spoke at an event last week and, during a Q&A with audience members, revealed that Chief Wahoo is either on the way out or on its way to extreme marginalization. Dolan said that this is happening “faster than we’ve ever liked” because of the involvement of Commissioner Manfred. He characterized the timetable on all of that as “within a couple of years.”
As we’ve noted, Manfred and, by extension, Major League Baseball recently changed its stance on Wahoo from one in which he merely understood that some people find the logo offensive to having a clear desire for the Indians to chuck it. As Grzegorek notes, Dolan prefers some middle ground approach — and likely wants to be able to paint MLB as the bad guy in all of this for P.R. purposes — but it sounds as if there is more pressure being brought to bear on the Indians by Manfred than Dolan expected.
I’m not sure that there is a “middle ground” on racist caricatures. I’m not sure that anyone is free and clear of criticism if they, say, have the players not wear a sambo character on their caps yet sell shirts and stuff with it on them in the team store off the main concourse. I’m not sure how, if one team is banning fans for life for uttering racial slurs, another team is totally cool to let fans dress up in racially insensitive costumes, complete with redface. Racism is racism and wrong is wrong.
I guess Dolan thinks he’s going to get to that sort of compromise under pressure from Major League Baseball. If MLB can pressure Dolan like that, however, it ought to use that pressure to completely eliminate the logo, not to simply marginalize it.
A lot of people say that Major League Baseball is bad at promoting its players. Bah. Take one look at MLB’s social media feed over the past several days and you’ll see that the league goes all-out to promote its stars. Indeed, they have built an entire campaign around one of its brightest stars this week.
They’ve created a bracket-style “competition” of his finest moments, complete with video highlights in case fans are unaware of his historic exploits. Fans can vote for the best moment, but the vote is just a red herring. This is all about the appreciation of a fantastic talent and the league’s efforts to bring him into the hearts and minds of baseball fans everywhere.
For example:
And on and on it goes. Indeed, I’ve counted no less than 19 video-laden tweets promoting Derek Jeter in the past three days. There may be many more, actually, as these are just the ones with the custom “Jeet16” hashtag.
It’s quite impressive. And actually sort of sobering. I mean, if the league is going THIS crazy to promote a player who retired three years ago, IMAGINE how amazingly intense it’s marketing guys who are actually playing right now! Guys whose actual games, if people see their highlights, will become appointment viewing which will, in turn, help grow the game now and in the future!
Really, if they’re selling a 40-something year-old former player no one can watch play live ever again, I bet MLB has a team of hundreds of social media gurus helping spread the appreciation of today’s biggest talents.
Back in 2015, in the wake of some high profile instances of batted balls and broken bats injuring fans in the stands, Major League Baseball issued some recommendations — not requirements, mere recommendations — to clubs to extend protective netting. Most have done so to some degree and others are planning on doing so. The lack of a requirement has caused this effort to proceed in fits and starts, however.
In New York, someone is trying to impose some uniformity. A city councilman. From the Daily News:
Maybe it will take the action of City Councilman Rafael Espinal, who is introducing a bill into legislature that would make it law for all ballparks in New York City, minor league as well as major, to extend protective netting all the way to each foul pole.
Espinal, who explains his reasoning in a column in the Daily News, is in a position to exert influence merely by introducing the bill into legislature.
His column is here.
Espinal says he’d prefer to not legislate the matter but, rather, hope his bill prods them to act. Given that he’s calling for netting to go all the way to the foul poles, which is far farther than any other team does with its nets, I suspect it will.
Ultimately, I think Major League Baseball passively recommending, as opposed to requiring, clubs to extend netting was a pretty weak move. It was inevitable that, eventually, it would invite this sort of thing.