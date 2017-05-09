Report: Zach Britton expected to miss 45-60 days with forearm injury

MLB.com’s Britt Ghiroli reports that Orioles closer Zach Britton is expected to miss 45-60 days with a left forearm strain. The club hopes to get him back by the All-Star break.
Britton, 29, missed nearly a month with his forearm injury. He returned on May 2 and made two appearances but his forearm continued to bother him. Britton met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed the diagnosis of a left forearm strain. Thankfully, ElAttrache also found that Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament to be in “perfect condition.”
Brad Brach handled save situations in Britton’s absence and will continue to do so. He saved eight games with a 2.41 ERA in 18 2/3 innings of work.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list with a mild right pronator strain. There is no timetable for the right-hander’s return in what is his first time on the DL in his career.
Melancon, 32, has six saves and a 2.53 ERA with a 10/1 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings in his first season with the Giants. He inked a four-year, $62 million contract with the club in December.
According to Pavlovic, Derek Law is most likely to handle save chances in Melancon’s absence. Law has a 2.40 ERA with a 14/6 K/BB ratio in 15 innings. Hunter Strickland would be another candidate, as he owns a 0.82 ERA with a 14/7 K/BB ratio in 11 innings.
Back in April, Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was suspended one game for his role in an altercation with the Tigers. Twins pitcher Justin Haley had hit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones in the face with a pitch. Returning the favor, Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd threw behind Sano, who didn’t think that was such a good idea. Catcher James McCann intervened with Sano and shoved his glove into his face. Sano appeared to take a swing at McCann, causing both benches to empty. Boyd and Sano ended up being ejected from the game.
Sano appealed his suspension, but MLB upheld it, per Dustin Morse of the Twins. Sano will serve his suspension on Tuesday as the Twins take on the White Sox.
Sano, who turns 24 years old on Thursday, is hitting a very productive .300/.431/.640 with eight home runs and an AL-best 28 RBI in 123 plate appearances this season.