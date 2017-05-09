Report: Zach Britton expected to miss 45-60 days with forearm injury

MLB.com’s Britt Ghiroli reports that Orioles closer Zach Britton is expected to miss 45-60 days with a left forearm strain. The club hopes to get him back by the All-Star break.

Britton, 29, missed nearly a month with his forearm injury. He returned on May 2 and made two appearances but his forearm continued to bother him. Britton met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed the diagnosis of a left forearm strain. Thankfully, ElAttrache also found that Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament to be in “perfect condition.”

Brad Brach handled save situations in Britton’s absence and will continue to do so. He saved eight games with a 2.41 ERA in 18 2/3 innings of work.

