Miguel Sano’s one-game suspension upheld

Back in April, Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was suspended one game for his role in an altercation with the Tigers. Twins pitcher Justin Haley had hit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones in the face with a pitch. Returning the favor, Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd threw behind Sano, who didn’t think that was such a good idea. Catcher James McCann intervened with Sano and shoved his glove into his face. Sano appeared to take a swing at McCann, causing both benches to empty. Boyd and Sano ended up being ejected from the game.

Sano appealed his suspension, but MLB upheld it, per Dustin Morse of the Twins. Sano will serve his suspension on Tuesday as the Twins take on the White Sox.

Sano, who turns 24 years old on Thursday, is hitting a very productive .300/.431/.640 with eight home runs and an AL-best 28 RBI in 123 plate appearances this season.

